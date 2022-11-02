Read full article on original website
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on Lake Michigan Drive
TALMADGE TOWNSHIP, MI – Multiple people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon involving three vehicles on Lake Michigan Drive in Ottawa County. Police said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 8th Avenue. An investigation found that a driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala abruptly changed lanes to...
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Olive Township home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in drive-by shooting that did not hit anyone inside, police say. Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the 100 block of 104th Avenue for a report of shots fired at an occupied home in the area, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Motorist rescues unconscious teen from burning pickup truck after crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A motorist pulled a unconscious teen from a crashed pickup truck minutes before it was engulfed in flames, sheriff’s deputies said. The injured 17-year-old was flown from the scene in Osceola County by Aero Med helicopter to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He suffered head injuries and was in stable condition.
whtc.com
Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
WNEM
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer
BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
49-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Robbins Road and S. Ferry Street at 7.37 a.m.
14-year-old student charged after setting off fireworks in West Michigan high school
A teen accused of detonating fireworks at a West Michigan high school was charged this week after the explosions led others to believe there was an active shooter, deputies say.
60-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Georgetown Township (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street at around 6.15 p.m.
‘It’s senseless to all of us,’ says friend of bicyclist who was shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Friends of 18-year-old Kane Coronado say they cannot comprehend who would shoot him. A member of a West Michigan bicycle group, Coronado was riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River when he was shot and killed.
Road closed for gas leak in Plainfield Township
A road was shut down due to a gas leak and power line down in Comstock Park Thursday afternoon, deputies said.
Kalamazoo man’s death suspicious after body found in remote farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a Kalamazoo man whose body was found Thursday, Nov. 3, in a remote farm field east of South Haven. The name of the 33-year-old man has not been released. A man who told police he...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
'People don't care': Wrong-way drivers regularly spotted on Indian Mounds Drive
Indian Mounds Drive is eastbound only. Drivers seem to think the signs saying "wrong way" are simply suggestions. Bicyclists say they're not.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Person in custody after Allegan County shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead, injures woman
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A 21-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in Southwest Allegan County,. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies, in a statement issued Friday, suggested the shooting was related to domestic violence. Deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to a Lee Township...
