MLive

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
whtc.com

Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
WNEM

Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
The Ann Arbor News

Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer

BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
My Magic GR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

