Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Four Starters Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why is David Bakhtiari so good?. “How long you got?” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. The five-time All-Pro left tackle is still struggling his way through a long and arduous comeback from a major knee injury. This week, Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited participation on Friday. He is one of four starters who are questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.
‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade
When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
Commanders vs. Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Cousins Returns
The Washington Commanders have a chance to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from the friendly confines at FedEx Field. The quarterbacks for each team will be facing their former teams. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field for the first time...
Panthers will be without a key running back Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati
For a second consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top running backs Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Chuba Hubbard will not play, the team announced Friday. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained in the team’s 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. He missed last week’s 37-34 loss to Atlanta due to the same injury.
Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report
DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Panthers roundup: DJ Moore avoids fine, teammate doesn’t; RB, DB elevated vs. Bengals
Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore won’t face further consequences for the fourth-quarter unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received following his 62-yard touchdown completion in last week’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a league source confirmed Saturday. Moore was flagged for taking his helmet off in celebration following his...
Panthers coach Steve Wilks still ‘excited’ about C.J. Henderson, despite inconsistency
Late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 37-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, receiver Damiere Byrd caught a curl route and sprang it 47 yards for a touchdown. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was in man coverage. There was no miscommunication. Henderson was expecting a deeper route than Byrd ran,...
Dolphins Schedule Outlook, Fitz on the Offense, Wilkins’ Mea Culpa
The Miami Dolphins already have appeared in prime time twice season, and at this point it would be a major surprise if they didn't have a third night game — though we won't know for sure for a while. The Dolphins' Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills at...
Dine OR Dash? Nope - Cowboys ‘Gotta Have 2 RBs,’ Insists Coach
Tony Pollard excelled on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. In the "Dak's Back'' 49-29 win, Pollard rushed for 131 yards, and three touchdowns with Zeke Elliott sidelined with a knee injury. But any thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys leaning on just Pollard were quickly squashed this week by...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Sweepstakes: Cowboys vs. Bills for Free Agent WR?
The longer free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. waits to make his decision, the more clarity there will be - maybe not clarity for the rest of us, as OBJ surely enjoys the theatrics of NFL free agency ... But surely clarity for him. And one key area in...
Panthers mailbag: How can Steve Wilks keep his job? Will PJ Walker stick around in 2023?
Carolina Panthers fans are getting anxious. Their squad is 2-6 and in the midst of an interim head-coaching tenure. The Carolina faithful is intrigued by the team’s future. And that’s why The Charlotte Observer has opened up its weekly mailbag. Every week, we will take a select trio...
New York Giants 2022 Rookie Report Card
Despite the recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants season has unfolded way ahead of what anyone anticipated, and a big part of that has been the contribution the team has gotten from its rookie draft class. Let's check in and evaluate what the 11-member class has...
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
How New York Giants Got Their (Running) Groove Back
As a draft prospect in 2018, the name Saquon Barkley often came with the word “generational” attached. On night one of the NFL Draft, New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman cemented those two words together by making Barkley the second overall pick of the draft, the earliest a running back had been drafted since Reggie Bush in 2006.
Panthers QB PJ Walker dishes on praise from Mahomes, his mom, and scouting the Bengals
When Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker connected with wideout DJ Moore for an incredible 62-yard touchdown completion in the fourth quarter of the last week’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the internet exploded. Fans, analysts and fellow NFL players weighed in on Walker’s sensational accuracy and arm strength...
