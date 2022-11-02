GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why is David Bakhtiari so good?. “How long you got?” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. The five-time All-Pro left tackle is still struggling his way through a long and arduous comeback from a major knee injury. This week, Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited participation on Friday. He is one of four starters who are questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO