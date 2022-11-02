ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Four Starters Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why is David Bakhtiari so good?. “How long you got?” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. The five-time All-Pro left tackle is still struggling his way through a long and arduous comeback from a major knee injury. This week, Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited participation on Friday. He is one of four starters who are questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade

When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Commanders vs. Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Cousins Returns

The Washington Commanders have a chance to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from the friendly confines at FedEx Field. The quarterbacks for each team will be facing their former teams. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field for the first time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers will be without a key running back Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati

For a second consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top running backs Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Chuba Hubbard will not play, the team announced Friday. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained in the team’s 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. He missed last week’s 37-34 loss to Atlanta due to the same injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report

DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers roundup: DJ Moore avoids fine, teammate doesn’t; RB, DB elevated vs. Bengals

Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore won’t face further consequences for the fourth-quarter unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received following his 62-yard touchdown completion in last week’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a league source confirmed Saturday. Moore was flagged for taking his helmet off in celebration following his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dine OR Dash? Nope - Cowboys ‘Gotta Have 2 RBs,’ Insists Coach

Tony Pollard excelled on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. In the "Dak's Back'' 49-29 win, Pollard rushed for 131 yards, and three touchdowns with Zeke Elliott sidelined with a knee injury. But any thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys leaning on just Pollard were quickly squashed this week by...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants 2022 Rookie Report Card

Despite the recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants season has unfolded way ahead of what anyone anticipated, and a big part of that has been the contribution the team has gotten from its rookie draft class. Let's check in and evaluate what the 11-member class has...
NEW YORK STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

How New York Giants Got Their (Running) Groove Back

As a draft prospect in 2018, the name Saquon Barkley often came with the word “generational” attached. On night one of the NFL Draft, New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman cemented those two words together by making Barkley the second overall pick of the draft, the earliest a running back had been drafted since Reggie Bush in 2006.

