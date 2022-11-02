Read full article on original website
A Preview Of Theravance Biopharma's Earnings
Theravance Biopharma TBPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Theravance Biopharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Theravance Biopharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
Looking Into Kinsale Capital Gr's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL earned $32.98 million, a 21.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Kinsale Capital Gr also posted a total of $216.96 million in sales, a 21.24% increase since Q2. Kinsale Capital Gr earned $27.09 million, and sales totaled $178.96 million in Q2.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / INNODATA INC. INOD today announced that it will report Third Quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.
Telefonica Doubles FCF In Q3; Clocks €10.3B Revenue Aided By Strength In Brazil, Hispam
Telefonica SA TEF reported third-quarter revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to €10.34 billion. The strong growth in revenues in the third quarter was driven by double-digit increases in Brazil (+29%) and Hispam (+18.2%), as well as in Spain (+0.2%) and Germany (+6%). Telefónica Tech’s revenues grew 68.6% Y/Y to...
Peering Into Pulmonx's Recent Short Interest
Pulmonx's LUNG short percent of float has risen 6.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.73 million shares sold short, which is 12.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 12.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Skyworks Solutions's Recent Short Interest
Skyworks Solutions's SWKS short percent of float has fallen 9.19% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.65 million shares sold short, which is 2.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
COMPASS Pathways Shares Q3 2022 Financial Results, Business News & Term's Highlights
Psychedelics mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways CMPS reported its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022 and gave an update on its most recent pipeline and business developments. Numbers on 30 September 2022 show:. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $173.1 million compared to $273.2 million as of...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Why Did Shares Of Twilio Close Down Almost 35% On Friday?
Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO closed down 34.61% at $42.74 on Friday after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below consensus estimates. While the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues, fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.005 billion came in shy of the $1.07 billion consensus estimate. The...
