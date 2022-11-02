ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to snap losing streak vs. Los Angeles Rams

By Kyle Burger
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO5ov_0iwHAzl700

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in uncharted waters. The team has lost five of its last six games to fall to 3-5 on the season.

Now they must face a Los Angeles Rams team that is 3-0 against the Bucs since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa.

“I think we have a bad taste in our mouth from the last three weeks,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “We don’t have time to worry about the bad taste from the Rams.”

The Bucs will have had 10 days between games; time used to re-set and get back to the fundamentals.

“I think we are handing it pretty well. We had a good practice today,” offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said. “I thought the energy is really good. Only one team can win football games. It’s going to happen eventually. It’s going to happen in everyone’s career. It sucks that it’s happening now. You can’t hide in a corner. You have to go out and fight.”

That fight will be right in the Bucs’ backyard Sunday against the Rams. Defensively, the Bucs will focus on stopping wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is averaging more than 140 yards per game and scored three touchdowns in his last three against Tampa Bay.

“He’s a great player, one of the best guys in the league,” safety Mike Edwards said. “Just watching him on film, he stands out. The volume, the balls he gets, they feed him a lot. He gets open and runs some crazy routes.”

Even with the losing streak and the ugly record, the Bucs are still in the NFC South race and have no reason to give up.

“We’re still in a pretty decent position. Obviously not where we want to be,” Wirfs said. “But, we’re okay. We can still do everything we want to do. We just made it a little harder on ourselves.”

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford could be tasked to throw the ball all over the field on Sunday. The Bucs and Rams have the two worst rushing offenses in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Buccaneers-Rams Game

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the 2022 struggles for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue with this weekend's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. During Friday's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted a 20-17 win for the Rams as they face off against the Bucs in an away-game matchup on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ryan Clark Makes Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered this season with "Super Bowl or bust" expectations. Through the first eight games of the year, they've looked mediocre at best. During this Friday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Ryan Clark was asked if the Buccaneers can go on a winning streak that starts this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Rams injury report: Good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game, and there are plenty of encouraging signs for Bucs fans. Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, as he continues to work through the concussion protocol after missing last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was a full participant Thursday after not practicing at all on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Dolphins in Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build off an impressive offensive performance. The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense didn’t have any answer for Dallas. They gave up a season-high 42 points and struggled against the run and pass.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

Can you catch Week 9’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals?. Well, let’s see as we run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action. Orange: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders

Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy