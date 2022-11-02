Read full article on original website
WJCL
Investigation underway in Savannah after car crashes into trees, bursts into flames
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Savannah after a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into trees, then burst into flames. The deadly crash happened on Chatham Parkway near Ogeechee Road at around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses told WJCL the driver of the...
wtoc.com
No injuries reported in fire at International Paper on Highway 80
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at International Paper on Highway 80 in Bloomingdale caused heavy smoke in the area Saturday afternoon. Officials say just before 4 p.m. a conveyor belt at the facility started the fire. No one was injured in the incident but you should be aware of...
SPD searching for missing 12-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday evening. According to police, Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at 2:00 p.m. today. He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear. If you see […]
Police: Protesters outside Quinton Simon’s home turn case into ‘money-making circus’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police officers and protesters clashed outside Quinton Simon’s home on Thursday and one person was arrested. Police arrested YouTuber, Dolly Vision whose real name is Jimmy Williams. Williams was arrested after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to police. Williams […]
Man allegedly exposes himself in front of City Hall Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man allegedly parked an 18-wheeler in front of City Hall and exposed himself on Tuesday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Kenneth Morman pulled down his pants and underwear and tossed those onto the front steps. Morgan went on a rant and then drove off. SPD charged Morgan with […]
WJCL
GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
wgac.com
Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
wtoc.com
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested Thursday outside the home of a missing Chatham County child. According to the Chatham County Police Department, Jimmy Williams was arrested in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road and is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. According to police, a...
Man arrested following standoff at Hilton Head apartment complex
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was arrested after barricading himself into a Hilton Head apartment and pointing a gun at bystanders on Wednesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, deputies responded to a call of an armed subject brandishing a firearm and making threats in […]
Crash injures 2 Port Royal firefighters Thursday night
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two firefighters were injured in a crash in Beaufort County Thursday night. The pair were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Town of Port Royal Fire Department. A photo showed the firetruck overturned on its side. No further details were released.
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
WJCL
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crash landing in Statesboro woman's driveway
STATESBORO, Ga. — A pilot is lucky to be alive after crash landing into a woman's driveway in Statesboro. It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Bruce Drive. WJCL was there shortly after police responded. The plane's wreckage was seen in one woman's driveway, feet away from a parked...
wtoc.com
One person injured in St. Helena shooting
ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
Man wanted for barricading himself inside home and shooting at Savannah police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who shot at officers Tuesday morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home. He fled his home on Vinyard Drive around 2:50 a.m. after […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man barricaded in apartment complex
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an armed man making threats at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, a man was seen with what appeared to be a rifle. The man then retreated...
wtoc.com
Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
