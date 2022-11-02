ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 12-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday evening. According to police, Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at 2:00 p.m. today. He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear. If you see […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crash injures 2 Port Royal firefighters Thursday night

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two firefighters were injured in a crash in Beaufort County Thursday night. The pair were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Town of Port Royal Fire Department. A photo showed the firetruck overturned on its side. No further details were released.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One person injured in St. Helena shooting

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
wtoc.com

Shots & Headshots fundraiser event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy