Effective: 2022-11-05 20:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Richland, Wibaux, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO