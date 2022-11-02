Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Richland, Wibaux, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Carter, Fallon, Powder River, Southern Rosebud by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 19:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Carter; Fallon; Powder River; Southern Rosebud HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Carter, Fallon, Powder River, and Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will affect higher hills.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Custer, Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds will remain strong overnight, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph, but winds in excess of 58 mph are no longer expected.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Prairie; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds have decreased over the area and thus the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Dawson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Dawson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Dawson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0