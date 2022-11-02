Read full article on original website
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a big win against No. 12 Kentucky, the No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 168-118, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The 200 medley relay team kicked off the meet as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom,...
Huntsville secures playoff spot with victory over Richmond Randle
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Randle looked good during the first portion of the game, but Huntsville would gain a second wind coming out of halftime. The first score of the game comes from a short pass from Leo Garza to Cortney Brown which would result in a 15 yard touchdown. This gives the Lions an early 7-0 lead. Later in the second quarter, another short connection from Garza to Brown leads to a second 39 yard touchdown. This widens the gap to 14-0. After a successful field goal attempt, Randle would go into the half with a 17-0 lead. Huntsville’s Trae’Shawn Brown turns a huge run into a touchdown halfway into the third quarter. This finally puts the Hornets on the board, but they still trail 7-17. Trae’Shawn Brown would go on to score again, this time with a 24 yard run. This closes up the gap to 14-17. Huntsville will go on to score two more times, giving them the victory and clenching a playoff spot.
No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL State Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday morning in Round Rock and the College Station Lady Cougars will be chasing the 5A team championship. They are ranked 3rd in the state and coming off a Regional Championship effort last week in Huntsville.
College Station rolls past Hendrickson in season finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station improved to 8-2 (6-1) with a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson Thursday night. The Cougars clinched part of the district title and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs next week with the victory.
One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to gamedays in BCS, all roads lead to Aggieland Outfitters. That’s why the man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Manziel, will be signing autographs at the University Drive location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Store Manager Jake...
College Station Girls XC Finishes 3rd at State Meet
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Girls Cross Country Team scored 91 points to finish 3rd at the UIL State Championship Meet on Saturday in Round Rock. Lucas Lovejoy (28 points) won the team championship and Boerne Champion (85 points) was runner-up. Senior Megan Roberts continued her tremendous postseason racing with a 7th place individual finish to earn All State honors. Katherine Brunson was the second Lady Cougar across the line in 18th and also earned a place on the All State Team. Tough racing from Delaney Ulrich (29th), Maddie Jones (33rd), Jadyn DeVerna (42nd), Ellie Seagraves (77th), and Audrey Wong (123rd), pushed the Cougars to the podium.
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
Brazos Christian falls to Northland Christian in exciting overtime thriller
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a TAPPS Division IV District 3 showdown the Brazos Christian Eagles hosted the Northland Christian Cougars in an exciting game with playoff implications on the line. With both teams fighting for first place in the division neither would go down without a fight and battled...
Rudder drops regular season finale to Montgomery 42-28
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers were unable to close out the 2022 season with win Thursday night following a 42-28 loss to Montgomery at Merrill Green Stadium. Rudder took advantage of a blocked punt and interception that lead to a pair of Ranger touchdowns as they built a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Bears outscored Rudder 28-7 in the second half as Montgomery rallied to win its regular season finale. .
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
Bremond stomps Iola in 54-6 victory
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers make a statement in the victory over the Iola Bulldogs. Bobby Drake gets the scoring started early for the Tigers with a touchdown on their first possession. Terrance Scott and Jayden Estrada would also add a touchdown before halftime. Iola needed a win...
Texas A&M student athletes address community hunger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M student athletes are continuing to impact campus and the community with a service initiative that’s been around for over two decades. It’s called AggiesCAN, and it’s the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation. This year’s goal is to provide 50,000 meals to individuals and families.
Treat of the Day: College Station student receives proclamation from governor for AVM Awareness
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rilynn Lewis, a junior at College Station High school, recently received a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott due to her hard work and effort in raising awareness about pediatric stroke and brain AVMs, the brain vessel disease her brother Kyler suffers from. As a result...
Texas A&M leads national conference on agriculture for health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture (IHA) hosted a conference on Thursday to strengthen the role agriculture plays in reducing chronic diseases. The Texas A&M IHA partnered with the U.S Department of Agriculture and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs to...
Caldwell falls to Smithville, finishes season winless
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets couldn’t get it done in the season finale as they lost to the Smithville Tigers 21-14. Both teams got out to a slow start, with no scoring in the first quarter, but the Tigers got the scoring going in the second as Tyson Hancock found his brother Jackson Hancock to make it 7-0.
Rain or shine: Enjoy First Friday and Aggie Gameday with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain or shine, Destination Bryan has some fun things for the whole family to do. Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel stopped by The Three to share what folks can do for First Friday and on Aggie gameday. She says although it’s raining, First Friday will not be canceled but will be modified.
Centerville takes down undefeated Corrigan-Camden 56-21
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a battle of District 12-2A Division I unbeatens as 9th ranked Centerville host Corrigan-Camden with a gold football going to the winner. Centerville appears to be hitting their stride at just the right time, starting hot tonight against Corrigan-Camden. On the first drive of...
Classroom Champion: Londyn Singleton from Rudder High School
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Londyn Singleton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Rudder High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks 23rd in her class. Londyn is a Bryan ISD student ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, and she is constantly participating in volunteer opportunities in the community. As a soon-to-be first generation college student, Londyn says making her family proud is what drives her to be successful.
