Family says young man shot, killed got caught in crossfire of argument at northwest Atlanta event
ATLANTA — The family of 21-year-old Akquan Williams is speaking only to Channel 2. He was killed while he was out with friends at an event in northwest Atlanta. “I was called about 12:30,” said Akil Williams. It was a call that Akil Williams said no father wants...
SCAD students designed Atlanta’s new police cruisers; officers can now take them home
Updated technology, a little more cargo space and a sleek new design created by local art students....
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
valdostatoday.com
Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
DeKalb gets five new magistrate judges
DeKalb County has five new magistrate judges, a move that officials said “will further assist the court in continuing to...
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
A social media post ended with 3 dead in DeKalb County, now a man is headed to prison
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 25-year-old Newnan man has been convicted of murder charges stemming from a deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery that left three people dead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction by jury trial in the...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
Talking With Tami
Kenneth ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds To Headline The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name “Babyface” is the...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
Clayton County to demolish library, human services buildings this month
Clayton County says it will demolish two public buildings this month....
'I wanted to capture his essence' | Atlanta mural honors Migos rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — The death of Migos rapper TakeOff has made a particularly heavy impact on the Atlanta community, where the group's inventive musical style inspired a younger generation of the area's hip hop fans and where people took pride in their amazing ascent. One artist took to the BeltLine...
Henry County officer shot, critically wounded; GBI issues ‘Blue Alert’ for suspect
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County officer was shot multiple times in a McDonough neighborhood Friday, critically wounding him. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the officer is a detention officer. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but was stable. NewsChopper 2 was over...
Who is Brentson Bernard Thomas, suspect wanted in shooting of Henry County detention officer?
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police and sheriff’s deputies say they are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect accused of shooting a Henry County officer. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a “be on the lookout” for Brentson Bernard Thomas. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Gwinnett police officer shoots armed man at soccer field
NORCROSS — A man was killed by police at a soccer field on Singleton Road in Norcross after police say he pointed a gun at an officer. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call stating that a male was walking armed with a gun in a soccer field.
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
