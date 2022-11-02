ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis faces off against Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District election

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis faces off against Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who is serving his ninth term in the US House, will retire at the end of this term, leaving the seat vacant. North Carolina's 1st Congressional District candidates. Davis, first...
Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state

Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández faces off against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is running against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District covers large swaths of southeast New Mexico, including more conservative parts of the state. Republicans have a slight edge in the traditionally Democratic seat.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
i9 Fact Checker: Ad uses bill to argue congresswoman works in bipartisan way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-02) argues she has the ability to work in a bipartisan manner after working with a Democrat congresswoman to pass a bill through the House of Representatives. Source: Miller-Meeks for Congress. According to documents from the Federal Elections Committee, Miller-Meeks for Congress...
