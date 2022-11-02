Read full article on original website
Senate hopeful stumps: Beasley in EC visit: Budd wrong for NC
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley told a room full of voters Wednesday night at her campaign’s final “For the People” rally that her Republican opponent is wrong for North Carolina. Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, is facing off against Republican U.S....
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis faces off against Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District election
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis faces off against Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who is serving his ninth term in the US House, will retire at the end of this term, leaving the seat vacant. North Carolina's 1st Congressional District candidates. Davis, first...
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger says she sought out Liz Cheney's endorsement in her nail-biter race against Yesli Vega
Spanberger called Cheney an important voice for democracy as she faces a challenge from Yesli Vega, who's sympathized with January 6 rioters.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Virginia Supreme Court hears case of teacher fired for refusing to use trans students’ pronouns
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, Nov. 4, the Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of a teacher from West Point who was fired after refusing to address a trans student by male pronouns. A King William County Circuit Court already dismissed seven of Peter Vlaming’s nine...
WTOP
Maryland’s governor calls FBI HQ selection process ‘outrageous and disappointing’
The General Services Administration quietly made public the process it will use to score the three sites competing for the new FBI headquarters complex last month, and it probably astonished local, state and congressional leaders when they saw it. Now, with a final decision imminent, local leaders are speaking out...
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state
Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández faces off against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is running against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District covers large swaths of southeast New Mexico, including more conservative parts of the state. Republicans have a slight edge in the traditionally Democratic seat.
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
ODU professors say it's likely Republicans will gain control of House & Senate
NORFOLK, Va. — With five days to go until midterm elections across the country, Old Dominion University (ODU) political science professors agreed Thursday it was likely that Democrats will lose control of the House and possibly the Senate, too. One big reason is: historical precedent. In the 19 midterm...
Channel 3000
5 days to go: Schumer predicts Dems will keep the Senate; Georgia canvassers go door-to-door, and more
There are 5 days until polls close on Election Day. Here’s what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY. Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
WHSV
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
Republicans follow Youngkin playbook in blue-state governor races
A pair of Republican gubernatorial candidates in blue states are running the playbook that vaulted GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin to victory in blue Virginia last year. In Oregon , Republican Christine Drazan has centered her campaign on cleaning up the twin crime and homelessness crises that have plunged Portland, the state’s largest city, into chaos.
MSNBC
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad uses bill to argue congresswoman works in bipartisan way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-02) argues she has the ability to work in a bipartisan manner after working with a Democrat congresswoman to pass a bill through the House of Representatives. Source: Miller-Meeks for Congress. According to documents from the Federal Elections Committee, Miller-Meeks for Congress...
