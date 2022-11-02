WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.

