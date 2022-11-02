Read full article on original website
Alfreda “Freida” (Cummings) Elias, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfreda “Freida” Elias, beloved matriarch, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 1, at the age of 101. Freida was born on October 17, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of Alexander and Matina Cummings and was a lifelong area resident. Freida was...
Carol Ann (Lynn) Miller, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side. Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of...
Albert J. Parick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick. He was a 1943...
Georgia Mae Alicea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Georgia Mae Alicea, 63, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. in her residence. She was born August 7, 1959, in Warren, the daughter of the late Willard C. and Beverly (Double) McCauley. Georgia was a 1977 graduate of...
Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, age 60, of Warren passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 20, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Norman “Norm” and Doris Maggs Newhouse. She...
Jack Dean Carter, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Dean Carter, age 77, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on February 27, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Pearl Irene (Scofield) and Samuel Alfred Carter. Jack was a 1963 graduate of Westminster High School, Westminster, Colorado and attended Springfield...
Jarome W. Brown, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jarome W. Brown, 63, of 2721 Montclair Street, NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following complications from a short illness. He was born May 7, 1959 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of...
Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
Eugene R. “Bob” Scanlon, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.
Janet E. Breetz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Breetz, 67, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022 , at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Janet was born May 20, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Franklin Dulin and Ruth Wilson Dulin and was a lifelong area resident.
Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, 86, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Sylvia was born on December 10, 1935 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ottavio and Emilia (Gatto) DeRose. Sylvia graduated from Monessen High School in 1953...
Nadyne A. Myers, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry...
William E. Pumphrey, Sr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Pumphrey, Sr., 87, of Girard, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty. He was born September 16, 1935, in Weston, West Virginia, the son of and the late William F. and Hayde “Almeta” (Wilt) Pumphrey.
Randy G. Kostek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.
Karen Ann Simpkins, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow. Karen worked as a...
Anna M. “Annie” (Fanfer) Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Anna M. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1942, a daughter of William and Mary Romano Fanfer. “Annie” as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of...
Lewis M. Shinaberry, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis .M Shinaberry, 93 of Champion, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1929 in Cass, West Virginia, the son of the late...
Charlotte Kortes, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Kortes, 97, of Girard, passed away on Thursday November 3, 2022 at her residence. Charlotte was born May 6, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Edgar and Viola (Hooper) Keen. Charlotte had worked at the Ohio Leather Works. She was a member of...
Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
Vicki Lee Slutz, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lee Slutz, 76, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland Ohio, with her family by her side. Vicki was born on July 19, 1946 in Akron Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Doris Hutchison. She...
