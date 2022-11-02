ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
industrytoday.com

Enhancing Safety of Composite Pipes for Oil & Gas Sites

Graphene nanotubes facilitate the use of composite pipes at high-risk facilities, boosting safety by reducing spark risk. The working loading of nanotubes is hundreds of times lower than that of carbon black, and they grant permanent anti-static properties in contrast to liquid agents. The technology works with most resin types...

Comments / 0

Community Policy