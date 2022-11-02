ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Tonga eruption's towering plume reached the third layer of Earth's atmosphere

CNN — When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in January, it created a plume of ash and water that broke through the third layer of Earth's atmosphere. It was the highest-recorded volcanic plume and reached the mesosphere, where meteors and meteorites usually break apart and burn up in our atmosphere.
China's rocket booster falls from space, crash lands in the Pacific Ocean

CNN — The charred remnants of a rocket booster plunged uncontrolled back to Earth Friday morning, an event decried in the West as an irresponsibly risky move by the China National Space Administration. The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according...
Helicopter misses rocket booster in wild attempt to recapture it after flight

CNN — Rocket Lab, a start-up building small orbital rockets, kicked off another successful mission on Friday — but it failed in its efforts to recapture its rocket booster as it tumbled down toward Earth. The company deployed a helicopter with a hook attachment, but it wasn't able to catch the booster.

