Wanaque, NJ

Wanaque Volunteer Firefighter Charged With Arson In Halloween Incident: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Shannon Muller. Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

A volunteer firefighter from North Jersey has been charged with arson after he was caught setting a piece of paper on fire and placing it on the ground, causing brush to erupt in flames Halloween morning, authorities said.

Shannon B. Muller, 40, a Wanaque volunteer firefighter, was found just before 9 a.m. in an area behind the Warrens Way housing complex Monday, Oct. 31, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Muller was lighting the paper with a match and placing the burning paper on the forest floor as authorities arrived, Valdes said alongside Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak.

The firefighter was arrested before he could leave the area, authorities said.

Muller appeared before the Superior Court Judge Vincenzo Stampone on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and released on pretrial monitoring. His next scheduled court appearance is set for Nov. 29.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wanaque Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-835-5600.

Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

