Read full article on original website
Related
Who is the most famous person in Laredo?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
kgns.tv
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
kgns.tv
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
kgns.tv
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
kgns.tv
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
MySanAntonio
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
kgns.tv
Beto O’Rourke rallies supporters at TAMIU
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Candidates for the governor’s race are making sure to pay one last visit to Laredo. On Wednesday afternoon, democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Roruke visited the Gateway City and made a stop at TAMIU. Supporters rallied for the candidate outside the Western Hemisphere Center with...
What do people like about living in Laredo?
People prefer to live in their hometown to other places. When many of us have to move out of our hometowns, we really learn to value what it means to be on home ground. What do you like about living in Laredo?
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
kgns.tv
Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening, Sunshine Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air from the gulf is bringing warm moist air into our area. The layer of humid air is thin, and any low cloud that forms early in the morning will mix away, leading to plenty of sunshine with near 90F warmth in the afternoon. A cold front from the Rockies will arrive around 9 or 10 pm Friday evening with a slight chance of a brief shower followed by much drier air. Bright sunshine will occur this weekend, humidity will be quite low on Saturday with highs around 80.
tamiu.edu
Laredo Native, Actor Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez-Rejón Conducting Acting Seminars at TAMIU Nov. 8, 15, 17
Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) students will have an opportunity to learn about the craft of acting in a special workshop series conducted by Artist in Residence and actor, Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez-Rejón. Ramos is a film, television, and voice actor whose career in Hollywood spans almost two decades....
kgns.tv
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
kgns.tv
Women plead guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two women pleaded guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags. In September 2022, both women were traveling from Monterrey, Tamaulipas to Laredo, Texas. At the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge 2), the bags were found by the agents during a secondary inspection. Both women admitted to getting paid $300 dollars to cross them.
KRGV
Longtime incumbent facing first time nominee in District 28 race
Longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing first-time Republican nominee Cassy Garcia in the District 28 race. The district covers Laredo and Starr County. Garcia says she's married to a Border Patrol officer and worked for Senator Ted Cruz for eight years. "I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley...
kgns.tv
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The early voting numbers were slightly higher on Tuesday, November 1, compared to Monday, October 31. On Tuesday, 2,054 people cast their ballots in person, and 13 were received by mail. The majority of votes are being done at the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center on Del Mar Boulevard.
Comments / 0