SFist
Saturday Links: Expect Light Drizzles and Rain Showers Across Bay Area Today
San Francisco was slicked with rainfall again this morning. No heavy or moderate rain showers are forecasted today, but we can expect light showers to make their way down from parts of the North Bay this afternoon and into the evening. [Twitter]. Two people were killed and another five injured...
Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Paradise Post
More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming
A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out...
Bay Area cold snap brings hail to South Bay; Frost advisory issued for North Bay
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
KCRA.com
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
These Bay Area Cities Have the Worst Roads, Report Shows
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission just released a report that shows the condition of pavements throughout the Bay Area. The data is for 2021 and shows how many potholes, rough roads, and other issues are affecting the Bay Area.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
Pedestrian struck by Toyota, dies near Hwy 101 off-ramp in San Rafael
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man. The man was walking across […]
KTVU FOX 2
Chilly temperatures in the forecast, rain to return over the weekend
OAKLAND, Calif. - North Bay valleys could see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days, with another round of rain due to arrive on the weekend. The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday...
NBC Bay Area
Family Searching for Answers After Man Fatally Hit by a SamTrans Bus in South San Francisco
Nemesio Isorena's smile is what his family says they will always remember most about him. The man died a day before his 63rd birthday on Halloween night after he was hit by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco. "We were actually going to celebrate his birthday," his niece Alyssa...
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
KSBW.com
Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
