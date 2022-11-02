ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?

Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
WHYY

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have...
GEORGIA STATE
WHYY

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Margaret Sullivan on the perilous state of journalism

In Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) From an Ink-Stained Life, former Washington Post media columnist and journalism watchdog MARGARET SULLIVAN (@Sulliview) looks back at her career in news – as one of the first women editors at a major paper and as public editor at The New York Times, roles where she held colleagues accountable for their editorial decisions.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

