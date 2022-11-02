Read full article on original website
Related
Why ‘undated’ ballots have sparked a new election lawsuit in Pennsylvania
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there’s been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters. A new federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on behalf of...
Election officials should not count undated mail ballots on Nov. 8, Pa. high court rules
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ordered counties to “refrain from counting” undated or misdated mail ballots in next week’s election, a high-profile decision that could invalidate at least thousands of otherwise acceptable ballots. More litigation is possible, however. The justices, down a member after the September death...
The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?
Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
Election Day is almost here! Well, almost. Tens of millions have already voted, and the election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday for days, if not weeks. Several races, especially in the Senate, are expected to be razor tight and control of the chamber may not be known for a while.
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have...
What the Pa. Supreme Court’s undated ballots order means for the midterms – and beyond
This article originally appeared on WITF. Despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order instructing counties to not count midterm election ballots that lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope, those ballots remain a legal football that still stand a chance of factoring into this month’s contests. Tuesday’s order capped...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
Margaret Sullivan on the perilous state of journalism
In Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) From an Ink-Stained Life, former Washington Post media columnist and journalism watchdog MARGARET SULLIVAN (@Sulliview) looks back at her career in news – as one of the first women editors at a major paper and as public editor at The New York Times, roles where she held colleagues accountable for their editorial decisions.
Obama pumps up Fetterman at raucous North Philly rally with Biden and Shapiro
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama headlined a raucous rally in North Philadelphia to urge Democrats to get to the polls Tuesday. The Saturday afternoon event at Temple University’s Liacouras Center was the first joint campaign...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0