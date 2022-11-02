Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Powerball jackpot breaks record ahead of Saturday drawing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the Powerball jackpot hitting a new record high, people are getting ready to hear the lucky numbers, all in the hopes of winning big. “We have never seen a jackpot this high before in any game, so in a way, we’re kind of in uncharted territory here and it’s very exciting,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health doctors say they are seeing an increase in RSV cases throughout Central Virginia. They say this is bringing on an increase in doctor visits across the board, and it’s keeping the emergency department busy as well. There is also a rise in the...
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia and Ohio Department of Natural Resources work to restore woodrat population
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An Allegheny woodrat has made the trek from Virginia to Ohio to help population numbers there, where the species is endangered. The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro helped the little creature when it got stuck in a glue trap. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
Comments / 0