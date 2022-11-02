ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Powerball jackpot breaks record ahead of Saturday drawing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the Powerball jackpot hitting a new record high, people are getting ready to hear the lucky numbers, all in the hopes of winning big. “We have never seen a jackpot this high before in any game, so in a way, we’re kind of in uncharted territory here and it’s very exciting,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health doctors say they are seeing an increase in RSV cases throughout Central Virginia. They say this is bringing on an increase in doctor visits across the board, and it’s keeping the emergency department busy as well. There is also a rise in the...
