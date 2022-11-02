Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Qatar is home to roughly 2.6 million people, but a small fraction of that — around 12% — are Qatari citizens
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
With just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, rights groups fear that a window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month's World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers in the Gulf Arab nation who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world's biggest sporting event.In the face of heavy international criticism, Qatar has enacted a raft of reforms in recent years, including the partial dismantling of a system that tied...
