Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Tracking some rain chances to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Severe weather threat winds down overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms will come to an end tonight. Some severe weather remains possible with damaging wind the most likely threat. Dry weather will be back by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s in most spots in the wake of a cold front. We’ll gradually clear out the clouds through the day Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sunny Saturday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A much calmer day today with highs much cooler as well. Plenty of sunshine to start your weekend and highs today will reach the low-70s. Tonight, the clear skies will continue for the most part while lows drop to the low-50s. Tomorrow, clouds increase...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s What We Know About Stormy Weather in Shreveport Tonight

Several weather and strong storms are expected tonight in the Shreveport area and throughout the ArkLaTex!. The storms are expected to travel from Dallas into the Shreveport-Bossier areas this afternoon and become severe tonight. According to our weather partners at KTAL-NBC 6:. At this point, it appears that everything needed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. – Several hundred SWEPCO customers were without power, even before the worst of the weather arrived Friday evening. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 13,000 customers were without service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At 11 p.m. Friday, more than 22,000 were without service. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
SHREVEPORT, LA
everythinglubbock.com

Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for a return to standard...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

UPDATE: Silver Alert: 76-year-old Shreveport woman found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76. *UPDATE* On Nov. 5, around 11 a.m., LSP announced that Wynch has been found and is safe. On Nov. 5, a silver alert...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Furry Friends Friday: Brothers Travis, Butler show off their fashionable highlights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) brings two adorable and fashionable brother kittens to visit KSLA. On Nov. 4, the CPAS comes in with two brother kittens who unfortunately were adopted but then returned because of landlord issues. Travis and Butler are adorable with unique hair, black with white hair on top, giving them a silver highlight appearance.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana. On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.
VIVIAN, LA
KSLA

How daylight saving time could impact mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get ready to adjust the clock, it’s also important to consider what changes this could mean for your mental health. Dr. Abigail Johnson with Johnson Behavioral Group sat down with KSLA on Friday, Nov. 4 to discuss this important topic. The following subjects...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Smallcakes owner, Jonah Williams brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA. On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also have various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
SHREVEPORT, LA

