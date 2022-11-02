Read full article on original website
KSLA
Tracking some rain chances to start the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
KSLA
Severe weather threat winds down overnight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms will come to an end tonight. Some severe weather remains possible with damaging wind the most likely threat. Dry weather will be back by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s in most spots in the wake of a cold front. We’ll gradually clear out the clouds through the day Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
KSLA
Sunny Saturday ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A much calmer day today with highs much cooler as well. Plenty of sunshine to start your weekend and highs today will reach the low-70s. Tonight, the clear skies will continue for the most part while lows drop to the low-50s. Tomorrow, clouds increase...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
q973radio.com
Here’s What We Know About Stormy Weather in Shreveport Tonight
Several weather and strong storms are expected tonight in the Shreveport area and throughout the ArkLaTex!. The storms are expected to travel from Dallas into the Shreveport-Bossier areas this afternoon and become severe tonight. According to our weather partners at KTAL-NBC 6:. At this point, it appears that everything needed...
KTBS
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – Several hundred SWEPCO customers were without power, even before the worst of the weather arrived Friday evening. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 13,000 customers were without service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At 11 p.m. Friday, more than 22,000 were without service. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
everythinglubbock.com
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
KTBS
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for a return to standard...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
KSLA
UPDATE: Silver Alert: 76-year-old Shreveport woman found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76. *UPDATE* On Nov. 5, around 11 a.m., LSP announced that Wynch has been found and is safe. On Nov. 5, a silver alert...
KSLA
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work on I-20/I-220 BAFB interchange will mean nighttime ramp closures
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Work related to the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier Parish will mean some nighttime ramp closures, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports. There will be a rolling roadblock, assisted by law enforcement, for 15 minutes at a time...
KSLA
MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Brothers Travis, Butler show off their fashionable highlights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) brings two adorable and fashionable brother kittens to visit KSLA. On Nov. 4, the CPAS comes in with two brother kittens who unfortunately were adopted but then returned because of landlord issues. Travis and Butler are adorable with unique hair, black with white hair on top, giving them a silver highlight appearance.
KSLA
CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana. On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.
KSLA
How daylight saving time could impact mental health
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get ready to adjust the clock, it’s also important to consider what changes this could mean for your mental health. Dr. Abigail Johnson with Johnson Behavioral Group sat down with KSLA on Friday, Nov. 4 to discuss this important topic. The following subjects...
Fact or Fiction: You Can See The Space Station From Shreveport
The International Space Station, or ISS, is a massive multi-national space program that orbits the Earth in low orbit. The station is a "modular" space station, meaning it's been assembled through smaller parts over time. The completed station currently weighs 980,208 pounds (on Earth) and has a length of 239.4 feet, and a width of 357.5 feet.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KSLA
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Smallcakes owner, Jonah Williams brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA. On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also have various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
KSLA
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
