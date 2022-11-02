Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Houston Astros win World Series over Philadelphia Phillies with Game 6 victory
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series four games to two, with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies before a capacity home crowd at Minute Maid Park.
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
UPDATE: Minutes after this story originally published, the Houston Astros announced that McIngvale will throw out the first pitch on Game 6 of the World Series. -----Ever since Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale blasted a smack-talking Philadelphia Phillies fan with a profanity-littered comeback on Tuesday, November 1 after Game 3 of the World Series, fans across Houston have rallied to his defense if his beloved Houston Astros. That zealous support has sparked a petition on popular social justice platform Change.org. User Dean Lankford created the call to action, titled "Have Mattress Mack throw out the first pitch at Game 6 World...
Ken Hoffman reminds Houston Astros fans to chill out — we got this
Feeling better?The night after the Philadelphia Phillies put the Houston Astros behind the 8 ball with a 7-0 whitewash of Houston in Game 3, the Astros bounced back in spectacular, historic fashion on Wednesday, November 2 to tie the World Series at two games apiece.But, in Game 4, the Astros returned the shutout favor in spades, no-hitting the Phillies 5-0 behind starting pitcher Christian Javier and relievers Bryan Abreu, Raphael Montero, and Ryan Pressly. The Astros scored all their runs in the fifth inning highlighted by Alex Bregman’s bases-loaded double. The Astros lockdown was the second no-hitter in World Series...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
