ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeoff's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso, medical examiner determines, as Migos' label says he was hit by a 'stray bullet'

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KZPm_0iwH6OV700
Rapper Takeoff of the group Migos performs onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

  • Migos rapper Takeoff's cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
  • His label announced Tuesday that he was hit by a stray bullet during "senseless violence."
  • He was shot Tuesday morning outside of a Houston bowling alley and pronounced dead at the scene.

A Houston medical examiner determined Migos rapper Takeoff — whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball — died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

According to a report from the medical examiner in Harris County, Texas, gunshots penetrated Takeoff's head and torso and went into his arm.

Takeoff was shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Houston Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Migos' label, Quality Control, announced in a Tuesday statement that Takeoff was hit by a stray bullet, causing his death.

"Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated," Quality Control said in the statement .

Neither the medical examiner nor the police have confirmed that a stray bullet hit Takeoff. The Houston Police Department did, however, request that any witnesses of the fatal shooting come forward with information.

Police said Takeoff and Migos bandmate Quavo — whose real name is Quavious Marshall — were at the bowling alley for a private party.

Two other people were injured at the scene of the shooting and were taken to the hospital to be treated, police said.

Houston Police chief Troy Finner said at a Tuesday press conference that many people had contacted him to describe Takeoff as a good person.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, and how peaceful he is," he said.

Finner added that the police department has " no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time."

Representatives for Takeoff did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot

Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
HOUSTON, TX
wegotthiscovered.com

New footage shows Quavo in heated argument moments before Takeoff shooting

New footage has emerged surrounding the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, with new images showing Quavo in an argument just before his bandmate was shot. In footage obtained by TMZ, Quavo and Takeoff are seen arguing with a group of men in the moments leading up to the shooting. The argument is hard to fully transcribe, although there are mentions of basketball and an unidentified person (possibly Quavo) saying “I don’t get down like that!”
The Independent

Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times

New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report. The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.During a later press conference, the police said a...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Audacy

Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28 after shooting in Houston

Takeoff, one-third of the GRAMMY-winning group Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning according to multiple reports. The rapper, also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. According to TMZ, the fatal exchange happened outside of a bowling alley in Houston, as Takeoff and Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
Insider

Insider

654K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy