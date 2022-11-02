Takeoff's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso, medical examiner determines, as Migos' label says he was hit by a 'stray bullet'

Rapper Takeoff of the group Migos performs onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Migos rapper Takeoff's cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

His label announced Tuesday that he was hit by a stray bullet during "senseless violence."

He was shot Tuesday morning outside of a Houston bowling alley and pronounced dead at the scene.

A Houston medical examiner determined Migos rapper Takeoff — whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball — died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

According to a report from the medical examiner in Harris County, Texas, gunshots penetrated Takeoff's head and torso and went into his arm.

Takeoff was shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Houston Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Migos' label, Quality Control, announced in a Tuesday statement that Takeoff was hit by a stray bullet, causing his death.

"Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated," Quality Control said in the statement .

Neither the medical examiner nor the police have confirmed that a stray bullet hit Takeoff. The Houston Police Department did, however, request that any witnesses of the fatal shooting come forward with information.

Police said Takeoff and Migos bandmate Quavo — whose real name is Quavious Marshall — were at the bowling alley for a private party.

Two other people were injured at the scene of the shooting and were taken to the hospital to be treated, police said.

Houston Police chief Troy Finner said at a Tuesday press conference that many people had contacted him to describe Takeoff as a good person.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, and how peaceful he is," he said.

Finner added that the police department has " no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time."

Representatives for Takeoff did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.