Zacks.com

Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Zacks.com

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

MLAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.19%. A...
Zacks.com

PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Zacks.com

AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down

AMN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 in the third quarter of 2022, which improved 48.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $2.00. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.10, reflecting a 36.4%...
Zacks.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

GDDY - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
Zacks.com

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...

