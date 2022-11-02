ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Johnson City Press

Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence

BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Food City helping Friends & Pets in Need through food drive

Food City helping Friends & Pets in Need through …. Food City helping Friends & Pets in Need through food drive. Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28, moves atop …. Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28, moves atop Sun Belt. ETSU women’s basketball opens Mock Era with dominant …
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Elizabethton students build engine from scraps at car show

Elizabethton students build engine from scraps at …. Elizabethton students build engine from scraps at car show. Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown …. Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. Proposed Bitcoin lawsuit settlement gets thumbs down …
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges...
KINGSPORT, TN

