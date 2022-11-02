ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Glenville State rallies past Fairmont State, 38-36

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Falcons (3-7, 3-6 Mountain East Conference) led by 10 points at halftime but fell to Glenville State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) 38-36 on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field. Pioneer quarterback Anthony Garrett threw for four touchdowns and 257 passing yards. Alfred Menjor...
FAIRMONT, WV
Youngstown beats Illinois State 19-17 with late TD

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State on Saturday. The Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) had 64 yards of offense in the second half before going 80 yards in eight plays, including a fourth-down conversion, plus a defensive holding penalty.
NORMAL, IL

