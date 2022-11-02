Read full article on original website
Businesses, organizations in North Central West Virginia preparing for Small Business Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — While Black Friday is one of the most heavily marketed shopping days of the year, another day that weekend is vitally important for local businesses, which will hopefully see folks flocking to restaurants and shops on their own main streets. Small Business Saturday was...
Wheeling, West Virginia principal wins Milken Award
An educator in the Northern Panhandle has received a national award. Andrea Trio is the third Milken Educator Award recipient in the state this year.
Doddridge County High School returning to Class A West Virginia cheerleading championship; Tygarts Valley also attending as runner-up
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A consistent state finalist and another squad that hasn’t competed at states in eight years will represent Region II at the WVSSAC Class A state cheer competition in December. Doddridge County High School cheerleaders, who finished with a score of 71.54, hope to...
Marshals Service-led fugitive task force arrests suspected child molester in Southern West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old accused of molesting a child in Georgia has been arrested in Williamson by a U.S. Marshals Service-led fugitive task force, according to Southern West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous. Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, Mingo County, was arrested without incident at a...
Philip Barbour rallies, but falls again in final to Charleston Catholic, 4-2
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 3-0 to three-time defending Class A/AA girls soccer state champions Charleston Catholic, the Philip Barbour Colts could have easily given up. Instead, they went back to what got them this far and darn near pulled off a comeback.
Glenville State rallies past Fairmont State, 38-36
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Falcons (3-7, 3-6 Mountain East Conference) led by 10 points at halftime but fell to Glenville State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) 38-36 on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field. Pioneer quarterback Anthony Garrett threw for four touchdowns and 257 passing yards. Alfred Menjor...
Charleston Catholic defeats Point Pleasant for 2nd straight year for boys title, 3-1
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday night following his team’s 3-0 semifinal win over Fairmont Senior, Point Pleasant coach Chip Wood said his team would need to start better in this year’s final against Charleston Catholic than they did last year, when the Irish jumped out early and eventually won in overtime.
Youngstown beats Illinois State 19-17 with late TD
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State on Saturday. The Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) had 64 yards of offense in the second half before going 80 yards in eight plays, including a fourth-down conversion, plus a defensive holding penalty.
