5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night.

According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler Boulevard and Shillinger Road intersection in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three victims who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victims told officers they were approached by two people who were armed and demanded the victim’s things. The two subjects began firing in the air, which is when one of the victims shot at the two. The two subjects then shot the three victims and the car multiple times. The subjects ran from the scene before officers arrived. The victims were transported to the hospital but had no life-threatening injuries.

Later, officers were called to a local hospital where two people showed up with gunshot wounds. Officers determined that these two people were the subjects involved in the attempted robbery earlier. Quade Fussel, 18, and Colton Busby, 20, were treated and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

