5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night.

According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler Boulevard and Shillinger Road intersection in regards to a shooting.

Mobile Police identify man who killed himself after standoff on Government Street

When officers arrived, they found three victims who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victims told officers they were approached by two people who were armed and demanded the victim’s things. The two subjects began firing in the air, which is when one of the victims shot at the two. The two subjects then shot the three victims and the car multiple times. The subjects ran from the scene before officers arrived. The victims were transported to the hospital but had no life-threatening injuries.

Later, officers were called to a local hospital where two people showed up with gunshot wounds. Officers determined that these two people were the subjects involved in the attempted robbery earlier. Quade Fussel, 18, and Colton Busby, 20, were treated and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 8

Melvin Murray
3d ago

Mobile Families has to be inside their Safe Place at 5 PM to keep safe in Mobile City Limits. So Sad it was a great City at one Time before the City Council & Mayor Decided to Divide the City for Black & White Ratio. Shameful,

Reply
5
Evelyn Hopkins
3d ago

I am sorry for the victims but happy the assailants were caughtI am afraid to even leave home, you're not safe anyplace, so sad 😔 😟

Reply
4
Ryan Hammond
3d ago

The story doesn't say what time this occurred but I would be willing to bet it was late. It's all time and place in Mobile or it seems to be

Reply
3
 

