Glendale native, NASCAR's Michael McDowell, returns for weekend homecoming

The final race of the season means a homecoming for Glendale native Michael McDowell this weekend on what he calls his home track .

McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team will race for a final time this season when the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, in Avondale.

McDowell heads into Sunday’s final race of 2022 with the best statistical season of his career. He has two top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. He has led 67 laps en route to a 16.5 average finish.

“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the second and final time of the year in our Love’s Travel Stops/Delo Ford Mustang,” McDowell shared in a news release. “This race is always a big one for me, being able to race in front of many friends and family that still reside in the area. Everything is always a bit more special being able to race in front of a hometown crowd, too.”

McDowell currently has a career-best finish of 16th at the Phoenix Raceway, but he and the team are looking to add another notch into their season totals by showing out in front of the hometown crowd.

“We have had a great season, and one that I can look back on and really digest going into 2023,” McDowell stated. “Our program has progressed tremendously from the beginning of the season until now, and even though we haven’t reached victory lane yet, the speed is there to do it. We plan to give it everything we have on Sunday and close out this season in a big way.”