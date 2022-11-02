ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale native, NASCAR's Michael McDowell, returns for weekend homecoming

By Michael McDowell
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOLSC_0iwH32zL00

The final race of the season means a homecoming for Glendale native Michael McDowell this weekend on what he calls his home track .

McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team will race for a final time this season when the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, in Avondale.

McDowell heads into Sunday’s final race of 2022 with the best statistical season of his career. He has two top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. He has led 67 laps en route to a 16.5 average finish.

“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the second and final time of the year in our Love’s Travel Stops/Delo Ford Mustang,” McDowell shared in a news release. “This race is always a big one for me, being able to race in front of many friends and family that still reside in the area. Everything is always a bit more special being able to race in front of a hometown crowd, too.”

McDowell currently has a career-best finish of 16th at the Phoenix Raceway, but he and the team are looking to add another notch into their season totals by showing out in front of the hometown crowd.

“We have had a great season, and one that I can look back on and really digest going into 2023,” McDowell stated. “Our program has progressed tremendously from the beginning of the season until now, and even though we haven’t reached victory lane yet, the speed is there to do it. We plan to give it everything we have on Sunday and close out this season in a big way.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it and saw pieces of flesh and torn ligaments on the blade. Steve Hartman talks about his surprise at a Phoenix classroom.
BUCKEYE, AZ
scvnews.com

Master’s Wins ‘Home Game’ in Arizona

Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master’s University Men’s Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz. Master’s (3-0) shot 50% from the field (30-60), including 16-of 36 from three-point range....
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two hospitalized after crash on Loop 101, lanes are open

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are hospitalized after a crash that had blocked multiple lanes on the Loop 101 in the Tempe area on Saturday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not released information about what led up to the crash, the condition of the drivers or potential passengers, or if impairment was a factor. All lanes are open and the accident has been cleared.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same

Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
BUCKEYE, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona inmate Murray Hooper execution scheduled for Nov. 16

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry will have inmate Murray Hooper scheduled to be executed on November 16, 2022 said a press release. According to a press release, Murray Hooper was convicted of killing Patrick Redmond and Redmond's mother-in-law, Helen Phelps in 1980. Hooper's...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy