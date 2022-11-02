As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

....as long as folks keep having multiple kids with multiple, temporary partners, and before they themselves are financially secure, this cycle will repeat itself over and over.....?
When you get a house i dont care if the house is new -- issues are going to come up ... if you buy and older home it is likely you will have even more issues ... you must be prepared to make repairs .... if u choose no inspections - its on you dont cry about it later -- sell it or fix it - houses are sold mostly as is-- it is possible her kids tore the house up as well - sounds like she just wants someone else to pay for repairs ..... if thats the case you rent.... wtf is so hard to understand?
That’s not right theses landlords get away with this crap that’s no way anyone should live I hope someone does something good luck lee
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
