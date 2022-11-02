Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian

The Offshore Sailing School in North Fort Myers will relocate its headquarters after Hurricane Ian damaged the structure.

Offshore Sailing School also announced that its courses based in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Cape Coral are suspended for the foreseeable future. Courses will be expanded as boats are added to fleets in St. Petersburg and the British Virgin Islands.

Some members of the Southwest Florida fleet have been relocated to St. Petersburg and the Caribbean.

Doris Colgate, president and CEO of the school, said they are finalizing plans for a new headquarters location.