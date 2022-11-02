ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Health Foundation’s NeuroArts Panel Connects Beauty and the Brain

Event showcased convergence of Palm Beach County’s science and cultural assets. Palm Beach County, FL–Leaders from the fields of brain science, arts, and health came together on October 18, 2022, for Palm Health Foundation’s “Celebrating Human Flourishing Through the NeuroArts” panel discussion at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience. Over 70 people attended the keynote event to learn about the connections being made in Palm Beach County between the arts, brain research, and mental well-being. The event was part of Palm Health Foundation’s sixth annual month-long Train the Brain community health campaign that returns every October to encourage residents to take charge of their brain health.
13-year-old Boca Raton Student wins $2,500 in Nation’s Premier STEM Competition

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science today announced that Thomas Aldous, 14, from Pittsburgh, Penn., won the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, the top award in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier science and engineering competition for middle school students. Thomas impressed the judges with his leadership style, collaborative spirit and innovative research project, in which he developed a robotic hand that can be used in situations that might be too dangerous for humans, like a natural disaster.
