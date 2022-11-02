Event showcased convergence of Palm Beach County’s science and cultural assets. Palm Beach County, FL–Leaders from the fields of brain science, arts, and health came together on October 18, 2022, for Palm Health Foundation’s “Celebrating Human Flourishing Through the NeuroArts” panel discussion at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience. Over 70 people attended the keynote event to learn about the connections being made in Palm Beach County between the arts, brain research, and mental well-being. The event was part of Palm Health Foundation’s sixth annual month-long Train the Brain community health campaign that returns every October to encourage residents to take charge of their brain health.

