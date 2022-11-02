ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enrollment remains steady at Mississippi universities

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) announced that fall enrollment remained steady at the state’s public universities when compared to Fall 2021 figures. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the system, compared to 76,510 students enrolled in Fall 2021, representing a one-percent decrease.

“An investment in higher education will pay dividends throughout a graduate’s life in expanded opportunities, increased earning potential, and improved quality of life,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “Our students recognize that investing in themselves through education is a worthwhile endeavor.”

Mississippi lawmakers eye incentives for aluminum plant

The decrease in Mississippi’s public four-year institutions is slightly less than the decrease in fall enrollment at public four-year universities nationally. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center , undergraduate enrollment fell by 1.6 percent at public four-year institutions, when comparing Fall 2022 enrollment and Fall 2021 enrollment.

Figures for individual schools varied. Out of all of the universities in Mississippi only three universities seen an increase their 2022 fall enrollment.

  • Alcorn State University
    • Fall 2021- 3,074 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 2,933 students enrolled
  • Delta State University
    • Fall 2021- 2,727 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 2,556 students enrolled
  • Jackson State University
    • Fall 2021- 7,080 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 6,906 students enrolled
  • Mississippi State University
    • Fall 2021- 23,086 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 22,649 students enrolled
  • Mississippi University for Women
    • Fall 2021- 2,477 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 2,339 students enrolled
  • Mississippi Valley State University
    • Fall 2021- 2,064 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 1,879 students enrolled
  • University of Mississippi
    • Fall 2021- 21,856 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 22,967 students enrolled
  • University of Mississipp i
    • Fall 2021- 18,800 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 19,869 students enrolled
  • University of Mississippi Medical Cente r
    • Fall 2021- 3,056 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 3,098 students enrolled
  • University of Southern Mississippi
    • Fall 2021- 14,146 students enrolled
    • Fall 2022- 13,526 students enrolled

Figures are unduplicated and count students one time regardless of on-campus and off-campus enrollment. Figures are based on enrollment as of November 1 of the fall term.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

