wamc.org

Burlington mayor discusses city issues

The city of Burlington, Vermont is dealing with a number of issues from crime to redistricting to redevelopment. This week the city council approved new agreements allowing CityPlace, a long-delayed downtown development, to move forward. Immediately after the meeting Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about the significance of the new development agreement.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices high but stable

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage

VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Car crashes into Jericho home

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of River Road and Route 15 in Jericho, where a car had lodged itself in a residence. The driver was identified...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave

A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it’s Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
Colchester Sun

Home tour of the week: A $319,900 private condo in Essex Junction

This condo in Essex Junction is an end unit that has a open floor plan and a large primary suite. The main level has a washer and dryer and there is a guest bedroom with a murphy bed. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2. Price: $319,900. Square Feet: 1,416. HIGHLIGHTS: end unit,...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
SHELDON, VT

