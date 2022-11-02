Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Burlington mayor discusses city issues
The city of Burlington, Vermont is dealing with a number of issues from crime to redistricting to redevelopment. This week the city council approved new agreements allowing CityPlace, a long-delayed downtown development, to move forward. Immediately after the meeting Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about the significance of the new development agreement.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
WCAX
New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. Substitute teachers are still needed in Vermont, as absences from sickness leave gaps in the classroom. “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry...
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
A multigenerational Vermont steelband plays for pollinator protection
Emily Lanxner started Honeybee Steelband in 2015 to draw attention to the effects of pesticides on pollinators. Read the story on VTDigger here: A multigenerational Vermont steelband plays for pollinator protection.
WCAX
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
Unseasonably warm weather forecasted to continue this weekend, followed by cold snap
The coming weekend should see highs in the mid-70s in Vermont, a pattern experts say reflects climate change’s effect on fall frosts. Read the story on VTDigger here: Unseasonably warm weather forecasted to continue this weekend, followed by cold snap.
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
WCAX
Car crashes into Jericho home
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of River Road and Route 15 in Jericho, where a car had lodged itself in a residence. The driver was identified...
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
WCAX
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it’s Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new...
Will Burlington be next Vermont city to allow non-citizen voting?
The council is also mulling an expansion of ranked choice voting.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $319,900 private condo in Essex Junction
This condo in Essex Junction is an end unit that has a open floor plan and a large primary suite. The main level has a washer and dryer and there is a guest bedroom with a murphy bed. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2. Price: $319,900. Square Feet: 1,416. HIGHLIGHTS: end unit,...
Following a citywide boil water notice, Barre’s water is back online, safe to drink
City officials are still trying to determine what caused two water main breaks that spurred the boil water notice. Read the story on VTDigger here: Following a citywide boil water notice, Barre’s water is back online, safe to drink.
WCAX
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
Burlington police should have 12 dispatchers. They have half that many.
"It's not a challenge I'm certain we're going to be able to overcome," Acting BPD Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday.
