WDSU
New Orleans store owners say Hubig's Pies weren't delivered on Monday; cites 'wrapper issues' for delay
JEFFERSON, La. — People who want to get their hands on Hubig's Pies might have to wait a little longer. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
WDSU
New Orleans store say Hubig's Pies are back on the shelves Wednesday
Hubig's Pies are back on the store shelves on Wednesday after a technical delay on Monday, according to Rouses. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspects in French Quarter shooting that injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for suspects wanted in a robbery that turned violent on Oct. 29. According to police, the four pictured male suspects reportedly accompanied the victim to the riverfront, where the suspects are being accused of attempting to rob him at gunpoint. A...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing 14-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Gert Town on Sunday. Katerin Vasquez was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the 3500 block of Broad Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD...
WDSU
Not as hot, not as humid as fall weather returns
It was another record warm day in New Orleans as we hit 85 tying the record set in 1986!. The humidity wasn't as high today either, and as a little more drier and cooler air overtakes the region tonight there could be an isolated, brief shower but the chances are very low.
WDSU
Full results in Louisiana's general election
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's 'I Voted' sticker
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker. Becky Fos designed the sticker entitled "Louisiana State of Mind." Fos said she was honored to create the design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She said she hoped...
WDSU
Election evening forecast
NEW ORLEANS — It was another day with near-record heat, and it’s still fairly warm out there late this afternoon. Temperatures are still in the 80s, but many spots will drop into the 70s by 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by around 6 p.m. and the lower 70s by around 8 p.m. As for rain, chances of showers are very low, but not zero. We can't rule out a few isolated sprinkles. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and fog doesn't look like a program.
WDSU
Near-record heat, but a cool-down on the way
NEW ORLEANS — Another very warm day is underway. Highs are warming into the middle 80s. The record high at the airport is 85 degrees (set in 1986), so it's likely we'll tie or beat that record. We'll stay in the 80s the rest of this afternoon, then fall...
WDSU
Houma man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man who is accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and raping her. According to deputies, Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, is being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint on the 4100 block of West Park Avenue, forcing her to get into his Honda Civic.
WDSU
Orleans Parish voters need to be aware of polling location changes ahead of Election Day
NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming for some voters in Orleans Parish. Clerk Darren Lombard, Orleans Parish Chief Elections Officer, wants to inform citizens of specific changes to polling places. Two precincts (12-3 and 12-5) have moved from the Austerlitz BC to Arthur Ashe Charter School, 3649 Laurel Street.
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
WDSU
LSU fans shook the Earth twice during win against Alabama on Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University has announced that LSU fans shook the Earth on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. LSU was playing their long-time rival Alabama and beat Alabama by one point. Fans shook the Earth twice at the end of the game. At 10:03 p.m., LSU...
WDSU
Emeril Lagasse enhances legacy while giving back
NEW ORLEANS — From world-class restaurants to celebrity chefs, there's no shortage of star power and charitable efforts within the New Orleans culinary scene. One of the true trendsetters of the industry is still going strong while finding new ways to kick it up a notch. "You know, it's...
WDSU
UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
