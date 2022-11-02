Read full article on original website
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for. “I was ecstatic....
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
theadvocate.com
Nation's 1st riverboat casino, which sank in Mississippi River, found amid low water levels
The first riverboat casino to open in the United States and Biloxi now sits in the mud in Memphis as the waters of the Mississippi River recede. To see the fate of the Diamond Lady on Facebook — covered in muck as she emerged from where she sank a year ago — is a sad end to her story.
actionnews5.com
COGIC Holy Convocation returns to Memphis after 11-year absence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The saints are marching back into Downtown Memphis!. The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) is about to hold its annual convocation in the Bluff City for the first time in more than a decade. The newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center will host COGIC’s 114th Holy...
actionnews5.com
12 SEC players up for Burlesworth Trophy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twelve players in the Southeastern Conference are up for the Burlesworth Trophy, including Tennessee Tight End Matthew Salansky. The Vols were just voted the number one team in the first College Football Playoff Poll Wednesday night. Other Burlesworth Nominees include Ole Miss Tight End Casey Kelly,...
UPS hiring 450 seasonal workers in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a job near the holidays?. UPS is hiring 450 workers in the Memphis area during its annual Brown Friday event this weekend. Available positions include driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers, according to a release from UPS. The pay ranges from $17 per hour...
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Friday, 04 November pt. 4 of 8
Making Sign Language Apart Of Early Childhood Education.
FOX13 announces Andrew Humphrey as new Chief Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has named Andrew Humphrey Chief Meteorologist of Severe Weather Center 13. “Our community is extraordinarily fortunate. They are about to be served with lifesaving weather information by one of the best scientists in the business,” said FOX13 News Director Randy Wardell. Before joining FOX13,...
actionnews5.com
Tiger men’s soccer earns 5th Seed for upcoming AAC tournament
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Men’s Soccer team wraps up its regular season last night with a 2-Nil shutout at home against UAB. Eric Primo and Gabriel Christensen found the back of the net. Primo earns a spot on the AAC Honor Roll. It’s the first of the sophomore’s career.
actionnews5.com
Morning rain followed by a nice weekend, overall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will exit early Saturday making for a mainly dry and mild weekend. TODAY: Early morning rain followed by gradually clearing skies late day along with s Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. TONIGHT: Clear with a light...
Storms knock out power to over 5,900 customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms and strong winds from last night’s storms took out power to thousands of homes in Shelby County. Below, is an outage map from MLGW. As of 9:30 a.m., there are over 5,900 customers affected.
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
actionnews5.com
Election commission says 50 votes were cast in wrong race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission says 50 people unknowingly voted in the wrong race. SCEC says District 9 was listed on ballots for an area within District 8. Fifty ballots were cast before the error was discovered. “Upon our awareness of the clerical error, which originated...
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
