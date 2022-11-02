ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
WREG

Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
actionnews5.com

COGIC Holy Convocation returns to Memphis after 11-year absence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The saints are marching back into Downtown Memphis!. The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) is about to hold its annual convocation in the Bluff City for the first time in more than a decade. The newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center will host COGIC’s 114th Holy...
actionnews5.com

12 SEC players up for Burlesworth Trophy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twelve players in the Southeastern Conference are up for the Burlesworth Trophy, including Tennessee Tight End Matthew Salansky. The Vols were just voted the number one team in the first College Football Playoff Poll Wednesday night. Other Burlesworth Nominees include Ole Miss Tight End Casey Kelly,...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UPS hiring 450 seasonal workers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a job near the holidays?. UPS is hiring 450 workers in the Memphis area during its annual Brown Friday event this weekend. Available positions include driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers, according to a release from UPS. The pay ranges from $17 per hour...
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
actionnews5.com

Tiger men’s soccer earns 5th Seed for upcoming AAC tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Men’s Soccer team wraps up its regular season last night with a 2-Nil shutout at home against UAB. Eric Primo and Gabriel Christensen found the back of the net. Primo earns a spot on the AAC Honor Roll. It’s the first of the sophomore’s career.
actionnews5.com

Morning rain followed by a nice weekend, overall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will exit early Saturday making for a mainly dry and mild weekend. TODAY: Early morning rain followed by gradually clearing skies late day along with s Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. TONIGHT: Clear with a light...
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
actionnews5.com

Election commission says 50 votes were cast in wrong race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission says 50 people unknowingly voted in the wrong race. SCEC says District 9 was listed on ballots for an area within District 8. Fifty ballots were cast before the error was discovered. “Upon our awareness of the clerical error, which originated...
