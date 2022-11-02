REDWOOD CITY -- El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down late Friday evening due to a fatal collision between two vehicles.A Redwood City police spokesperson said late Friday night that two people died in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.Police said the collision occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. Friday.Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle on fire.A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.Officers utilized fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles to put out the fire. One 17-year-old juvenile driver was located inside this vehicle along with two passengers. The driver and both passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located the other vehicle with two adults -- the driver and the front passenger -- trapped inside. Both were later confirmed deceased.Police reported on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m. the roadway had reopened.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redwood City police department's Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO