Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
2 dead in horrendous multi-car crash in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY -- El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down late Friday evening due to a fatal collision between two vehicles.A Redwood City police spokesperson said late Friday night that two people died in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.Police said the collision occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. Friday.Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle on fire.A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.Officers utilized fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles to put out the fire. One 17-year-old juvenile driver was located inside this vehicle along with two passengers. The driver and both passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located the other vehicle with two adults -- the driver and the front passenger -- trapped inside. Both were later confirmed deceased.Police reported on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m. the roadway had reopened.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redwood City police department's Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in Hayward off I-880
HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880, the California Highway Patrol reported. The death occurred at the W A Street off-ramp at 3:57 a.m. The CHP said the person died after being struck by a car.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Pedestrian struck by Toyota, dies near Hwy 101 off-ramp in San Rafael
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man. The man was walking across […]
Power back on after outage at San Jose International Airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that […]
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Loaded handgun found under pumpkin after Santa Clara sideshow shooting: City
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A loaded handgun was found under a pumpkin at a sideshow in Santa Clara over the weekend, the city announced in a press release Thursday. Public Safety dispatchers received 911 calls about an illegal sideshow at the intersection of De La Cruz Boulevard and Laurelwood Road, the city stated. “Patrol […]
Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road. This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546.
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
teslarati.com
Tesla driver gets minor injuries after train crashes into EV: report
There are several things that drivers never want to be involved in. A crash with a train is definitely one of them. Fortunately for a driver in Santa Clara, she happened to be inside a Tesla, and she was able to escape the frightening ordeal with minor injuries. The incident...
KTVU FOX 2
Man dies after being struck by driver of SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man died in San Jose on Wednesday morning after he was struck by the driver of a 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, police said. The collision was reported at 4:36 a.m. at Cherry Avenue and Almaden Expressway. Police said the driver was traveling westbound on...
Armed robbery suspect involved in chase, Hayward officer injured
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by Hayward police after he was accused of committing and armed robbery and leading officers on a chase, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said on Friday. An officer was hospitalized for an injury he suffered in the incident. According to HPD, a victim called 9-1-1 to report […]
Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest made in San Jose hit-and-run collision where grandma and toddler were struck
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that injured a woman and her grandson as she was pushing the child across the street in a stroller last week. Police said Alexa Hadjilatiph, 20, of San Jose was arrested for felony hit-and-run...
Comments / 0