The Penny Hoarder

November Class Action Settlements Involve Snapchat, GEICO and Coppertone

Several large class-action settlements affecting consumers nationwide have claim deadlines in November. Consumers who take action by these deadlines could recover significant compensation for false advertising, privacy violations, data breaches and other legal issues. Coppertone Sunscreen Benzene False Advertising $2.3M Class Action Settlement. Bayer and Beiersdorf agreed to pay a...
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The US Sun

Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible

ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
Taste Of Home

Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Business Insider

How to check your debit card balance to see how much money you have left to spend

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When you check your debit card...
BBC

Cost of living: Interest rate rise fear for business owner

Some companies will not exist in January if interest rate rises continue, a business owner has warned. It comes as the Bank of England has decided to raise interest rates from 2.25% to 3%, the biggest increase since 1989. Domenico Scarpetta faced interest rate hikes in the 1990s, but back...
rsvplive.ie

Cash boost coming for certain workers within weeks as new law comes into effect

Workers could be in for a cash boost as new tipping laws come into effect next month. The legislation under the Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Act 2022 means that management cannot take tips or use them towards your wages. It will also mean that employers in industries...
CNET

iPhone Owners Can Tap To Pay with PayPal and Venmo Soon

IPhone owners are about to have an even easier time paying with PayPal and Venmo, both in the real world and online, using their phones and Apple payment platforms. iPhones will soon allow the PayPal and Venmo apps to Tap To Pay at participating US merchants, as announced in PayPal's third-quarter earnings report Thursday.
TODAY.com

Anti-obesity drug Wegovy helped teens lose weight, new study finds

Semaglutide — the medication in the blockbuster anti-obesity drug Wegovy — plus lifestyle intervention led to a “substantial reduction” in the body mass index of obese teenagers after more than a year of weekly treatments, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Wegovy...
CNET

Amazon Freezes Hiring Due to 'Uncertain' Economy

Amazon is another company feeling the pressure from inflation. The online retail giant says it will not hire new employees for its corporate workforce. The company plans to keep this pause in place for the new few months. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring...
CBS News

Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work

U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work," "calling in sick" and "good excuses to miss work."

