November Class Action Settlements Involve Snapchat, GEICO and Coppertone
Several large class-action settlements affecting consumers nationwide have claim deadlines in November. Consumers who take action by these deadlines could recover significant compensation for false advertising, privacy violations, data breaches and other legal issues. Coppertone Sunscreen Benzene False Advertising $2.3M Class Action Settlement. Bayer and Beiersdorf agreed to pay a...
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible to Receive Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Are you a current or former T-Mobile customer? You may be eligible for part of a mammoth $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of users' personal information. A class action suit filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri merged at...
CNET
Snapchat's $35 Million Privacy Settlement: There's Just 5 Days Left to Claim Money
Snapchat's parent company, Snap, has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve claims it stored users' biometric data without permission. But the deadline to file a claim is right around the corner. A class-action lawsuit alleges Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Deadline to Claim Your Money Is This Month
The final day to claim your stimulus or enhanced child tax credit money is almost here. And while the majority of families in the US have received their payments, there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible
ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates
It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Walmart is offering a half-off deal for its Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+, and it includes early access to Black Friday deals
Shoppers can access early Black Friday deals with a new Walmart+ membership offer. The deal includes 50% off the annual membership and limited offers like Lyft rideshare credit. The discount is not available for current members, and the offer ends Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Ahead of Black Friday,...
Business Insider
How to check your debit card balance to see how much money you have left to spend
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When you check your debit card...
BBC
Cost of living: Interest rate rise fear for business owner
Some companies will not exist in January if interest rate rises continue, a business owner has warned. It comes as the Bank of England has decided to raise interest rates from 2.25% to 3%, the biggest increase since 1989. Domenico Scarpetta faced interest rate hikes in the 1990s, but back...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia rejected the first store-wide labor union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. Workers voted 165 to 51 against forming a union representing 274 employees at...
CNET
Savings Rates Are Going Up Again. Should You Switch to an Online Bank to Earn More Money?
Many savings account interest rates are expected to go up over the next few weeks, following the most recent Federal Reserve rate increase. The Fed has been raising rates throughout 2022 in response to record-high inflation, which is making essentials, from the food you buy to the home you live in, a little more expensive.
rsvplive.ie
Cash boost coming for certain workers within weeks as new law comes into effect
Workers could be in for a cash boost as new tipping laws come into effect next month. The legislation under the Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Act 2022 means that management cannot take tips or use them towards your wages. It will also mean that employers in industries...
CNET
iPhone Owners Can Tap To Pay with PayPal and Venmo Soon
IPhone owners are about to have an even easier time paying with PayPal and Venmo, both in the real world and online, using their phones and Apple payment platforms. iPhones will soon allow the PayPal and Venmo apps to Tap To Pay at participating US merchants, as announced in PayPal's third-quarter earnings report Thursday.
As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food
Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. In a promotion, Walmart said it is...
TODAY.com
Anti-obesity drug Wegovy helped teens lose weight, new study finds
Semaglutide — the medication in the blockbuster anti-obesity drug Wegovy — plus lifestyle intervention led to a “substantial reduction” in the body mass index of obese teenagers after more than a year of weekly treatments, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Wegovy...
CNET
Amazon Freezes Hiring Due to 'Uncertain' Economy
Amazon is another company feeling the pressure from inflation. The online retail giant says it will not hire new employees for its corporate workforce. The company plans to keep this pause in place for the new few months. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring...
7 ways to save money on your heating bill when it's cold
Looking for ways to save money on gas bills at home? Space heaters, smart thermostats and electric blankets can help.
Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work
U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work," "calling in sick" and "good excuses to miss work."
