Tempe, AZ

Cardinals Claim Trysten Hill From Waivers, per Report

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals add to their defensive line depth with the addition of Trysten Hill.

The Arizona Cardinals need help at plenty of position groups, and despite being silent at the trade deadline, they've managed to make a few moves on the defensive side of the ball.

Yesterday, the Cardinals welcomed Kamu Grugier-Hill to their LB depth chart. Now, another piece was added to the front seven.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals claimed Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill off waivers.

Hill was pegged by our very own Kyler Burd as a potential target for Arizona as the deadline approached.

With Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve, Hill could be another body for the Cardinals to count on within the interior.

"Another potential replacement for Lawrence could come in the form of Trysten Hill from the Dallas Cowboys," Burd said.

"A former second-round pick from UCF, Hill has been languishing away on a Dallas defensive depth chart that is blessed with talent up front.

"Due to that, he hasn't had much a chance to get going for the Cowboys, only 346 snaps in four seasons, and might be looking for an opportunity to get real snaps on a team with needs at the position.

"Because of his lack of production up to this point in the season, the draft capital needed to bring in Hill should be fairly minimal. Most likely a Day Three pick would get it done.

"Hill would not be as flashy as Payne, but it would help address a current need on the team and be a cheap move, something appealing to Keim."

The team has yet to officially announce the move.

