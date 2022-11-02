McKenzie, Tenn.–Jackson Cassidy of the McKenzie Rebels is a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalist for Division 1, Class 1A. The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO