After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County Clerk is reopening its passport acceptance facility.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
A federal lawsuit rips the cover off a nasty political battle within the Nye County Sheriff's Office, alleging a pattern of retaliation against supervisors who support Sheriff Sharon Wehrly's election opponent.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
Las Vegas doctors are warning parents of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the final day of early voting, 8 News Now took a closer look at some of the busiest locations across the valley ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Desert Breeze Community Center had a steady stream of people and long lines were noticeable at the Centennial Center […]
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
