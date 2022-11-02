ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis

In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Friday, Nov. 4, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Friday, Nov. 4, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Friday, Nov. 4, 12:20 p.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a 9--vehicle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mojave Max Desert Tortoise shout-out

The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last...
LAS VEGAS, NV

