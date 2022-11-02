Read full article on original website
Bobby G. Thompson
Bobby G. Thompson, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born Monday, March 1, 1937, in Puryear, Tennessee, to the late Luther Thompson and the late Nellie Wilson Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters: Robbie Lowe, Lottie Vaughn, Sue Ellison, and Margie Daugherty; and four brothers: Edward Thompson, Jesse Thompson, Max Thompson, and Pat Thompson.
Bethel To Host Miss Bethel, Miss Carroll County Pageant
MCKENZIE, Tenn.— Bethel University will host the annual Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19, at 6 p.m. in the Dickey Fine Arts Building on Bethel’s campus. This combined pageant acts as a preliminary for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship pageant held in July of each year in Jackson. Deadline for application is Tuesday, November 15.
Billie Jean Beard
Ms. Billie Jean Beard, 71, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born Tuesday, August 28, 1951. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband: Ira Gibson Floyd; her son: Michael Lee Floyd; and brother: Donnie Beard.
UTM Staff Honored For ACT Prep Success
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin had two staff members highlighted for their work with ACT prep through a joint celebration between ACT, Inc., and the Tennessee Department of Education held on Oct. 25 in Nashville. Jennifer Cooper and Alex Beene were present as the Tennessee Department of Education received the inaugural ACT State Equity and Access Champion Award.
Paris Neighborhood Clean-Up Set Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–As part of the state’s “No Trash November”, a clean-up is schedule for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 5 at the Atkins-Porter Rec Center on Highland St. Volunteers are needed and will be cleaning up the streets in the A-P Neighborhood. The Tennessee Department...
Resounding Win As Patriots To Move To Second Round
Paris, Tenn.–Final score: Patriots 49 Dyer County 14. Henry County High School Patriots defeat Dyer County 49-14 and will play Portland next Friday at Patriot Stadium. Friday’s game was a ‘RED OUT’, with fans displaying a sea of red for their Patriots.
615 House Concert Rescheduled; Open Houses Still On This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Due to unfavorable weather conditions predicted for Saturday, the Downtown Paris Association has decided to push the concert by The 615 House on the courthouse steps to Saturday, November 12 at 6pm. “Though this decision is not one we like to make, these are the challenges we face...
Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire
Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
Paris Police Win People’s Choice In Scarecrow Event
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department won the Peoples’ Choice in the Scarecrows on the Square event this year. The Paris PD Scarecrow was a scary-looking ‘Hybrid K9″ located on the east side of the court square. The winners of the contest were already announced earlier this month, with the public voting on the Peoples’ Choice on the Downtown Paris Association Facebook page. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Paris Rotary To Collect For Backpack Programs
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Rotary Club will be holding a Backback Donation Drive Saturday to help the local schools’ backpack programs that help feed students over weekends and holidays. Rotary members will collect food items to place in the backpacks at several locations in Henry County from 8 a.m....
‘Tis The Season For Christmas Open Houses
Paris, Tenn.–City of Paris employees David Mitchell and Chris Mosley were busy Wednesday affixing the city’s Christmas decorations to light poles downtown. City crews were getting the downtown area ready for this weekend’s Christmas open houses at local businesses. The open houses start Friday, November 4 and continue through Sunday, November 6 and include live music, food trucks, fire pits and lots of shopping. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Let It Snow! Let It Snow At Christmas Open Houses
Paris, Tenn.–Children and families loved frolicking in the snow machine in the alley by Jack’s Java in downtown Paris Friday evening, just one of the special features at this weekend’s Christmas Open Houses. The festive spirit was alive and downtown Paris resembled a Hallmark movie as shops were decorated, combining with the new decorations on the city’s street lamps, the lit-up food truck court, hot chocolate bar, and new signage directing everyone to the shops and activities. The open houses continue through Sunday and have been extended to next weekend. Due to inclement weather today, the performance by 615 House that had been planned for tonight has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12. Shannon McFarlin photo.
HCMC Elevator Out; Use Alternate Entrance
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
Baptist-Carroll County Rallies For Care Deeply Day
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County rallies to provide support at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Baptist team members celebrated their first Care Deeply Day by sending three teams to assist with food distribution. Great job teams Faith, Hope, and Love. “Three things will last forever-faith, hope, and love-and...
Local Early Voting Turnout Very Low
Early voting in both Henry and Obion Counties was slow, according to the Elections Administrators for both counties. In Henry County, Administrator DeLaina Green said overall there were 3,995 people who cast their ballots during the Early Voting period. She said that represents 18.24 percent of the county’s registered voters.
