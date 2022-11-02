ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jay Jr.
3d ago

polarized? Who's fault is that? Let's see...democrats cover up the fact that a large group of conservatives WERE LED INTO THE CAPITOL, then marked as insurrectionists, continue to ignore and cover up the clientele list of Epstien's Island, continue to ignore and cover up the full content of Hunter's laptops (which the feds had possession of prior to the 2020 election and continue possession of to this very day), now refusal to release information regarding this mele even after the arrest of the suspect. Yeah, things seem VERY polarized, as long as it protects the liberal agenda.

Swede Switzer
3d ago

The Capitol police have 1,800 cameras, yet failed to monitor the video feed outside Nancy Pelosi's home.Law enforcement told The Washington Post the House Speaker receives the most death threats.Capitol Police installed cameras around the Pelosi property more than eight years ago.

Trav
2d ago

Because the left wanted this to be a crazed Maga republican when it turned out to be a crazed Canadian illegal who will probably end up being deported.

The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
Salon

The Pelosi attack was long foretold — and make no mistake, Republicans are thrilled

Words have consequences. For the last six years — if not the last two decades — the Republican Party, its media supporters and its core voters have almost literally painted a target on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's back. In this context, the heinous attack last Friday in which her husband was seriously injured by a home intruder — who has told police he intended to maim or torture Pelosi herself — should not surprise anyone.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?

There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
