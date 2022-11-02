Baltimore City, Poly Football Players Suspended, Teams Forfeit Playoffs Over Fights

There will be no playoffs for a pair of Maryland high school football teams this year. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Stocksnap

One of Maryland’s hottest football rivalries got a little too heated, and the season will be over early for both teams after a massive brawl broke out in their latest game.

Fights that started at the end of the matchup between Baltimore City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at Johns Hopkins University led to a suspension for some players on both squads, effectively ending their seasons and barring them from postseason play.

City technically won the game 24-16, but both teams were ultimately the losers when the swift punishment was handed down from above.

The brawl broke out amid the team’s celebration and involved everything from players to coaches, students, and members of the community, according to reports.

After discussing with members of both schools, Baltimore City Public School officials announced that players involved in the fight will be suspended for the next game and neither will be permitted to participate in the upcoming playoffs.

There has been a rash of fights and violent incidents surrounding high school football games in Maryland this season, including extreme measures that had to be taken in Anne Arundel County and the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old near a Windsor Mills high school.

