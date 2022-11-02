ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City, Poly Football Players Suspended, Teams Forfeit Playoffs Over Fights

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHs8v_0iwGzq3w00
There will be no playoffs for a pair of Maryland high school football teams this year. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Stocksnap

One of Maryland’s hottest football rivalries got a little too heated, and the season will be over early for both teams after a massive brawl broke out in their latest game.

Fights that started at the end of the matchup between Baltimore City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at Johns Hopkins University led to a suspension for some players on both squads, effectively ending their seasons and barring them from postseason play.

City technically won the game 24-16, but both teams were ultimately the losers when the swift punishment was handed down from above.

The brawl broke out amid the team’s celebration and involved everything from players to coaches, students, and members of the community, according to reports.

After discussing with members of both schools, Baltimore City Public School officials announced that players involved in the fight will be suspended for the next game and neither will be permitted to participate in the upcoming playoffs.

There has been a rash of fights and violent incidents surrounding high school football games in Maryland this season, including extreme measures that had to be taken in Anne Arundel County and the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old near a Windsor Mills high school.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Protest forms after 2 city schools banned from football playoffs over fighting

Protesters are calling on school leaders here in Baltimore to let the City College football team play in the state playoffs after the district barred the team from playing. This all follows a fight on the field under the Friday night lights after the annual City vs. Poly football game. The two schools are historic rivals, and that fight broke out after City won the game. Now, some parents are questioning why the school district is going so far as to bench both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Parkville player picks up $50,000 in holiday scratch-off winnings

PARKVILLE, MD—A regular Maryland Lottery player from Parkville, who usually waits until late in the holiday season to buy holiday-themed scratch-offs, bought one early this year and ended up with a $50,000 prize. “I was looking at them and the holidays are approaching, so I said, ‘Let’s get a...
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state

Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Legendary Buffalo Soldiers - all-Black Army - will be involved in Baltimore's Veteran's Day Parade

BALTIMORE - The legendary Buffalo soldiers will parade through Baltimore on Veterans Day.Manny Locke Jr., president of the Baltimore chapter of the Buffalo soldiers, has not stopped celebrating the bravery of the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black Army unit."Augustus Walley is from Reisterstown, Maryland, born and raised," Locke said. "The true story is, his father fought in the civil war"Locke, a Vietnam veteran, used memorabilia and transformed his home into a museum."I didn't learn any of this in high school," Locke said. "I didn't learn any of this in grade school. They rarely ever talked about the Civil War, but they...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood

Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
398K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy