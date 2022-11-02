Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — St. Thomas More won the Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional Championship in girls volleyball on Wednesday night, in two sets over Windsor. The Sabres came out firing in the first set, taking control and gaining momentum heading into the final stretch of Set 1. Nearing the end of the first set, Windsor called a timeout, and shifted the momentum winning multiple points in a row, narrowing down the Sabres lead. St.Thomas More countered with a timeout of their own, which gave the momentum back in their own hands. They went on the win set 1: 25 to 21.

