Victim killed in Champaign shooting identified
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The teenaged victim killed in Champaign Friday night has now been identified. Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, says 18-year-old Nizeri Carter was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital just after 8:00 p.m. According to Champaign Police, Carter was shot multiple times while in the 1100...
Woman died after being shot walking along Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Champaign police have been informed that a shooting victim, an 18-year-old woman, has died from her injuries at a local hospital. The investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. ORIGINAL:. An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times while...
2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School
PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
12-year-old hit by car
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A 12-year-old male was struck by a vehicle on Friday. The Rantoul Police Department says at 8:22 a.m. they were dispatched to the intersection of E. Champaign Ave. (U.S. RT. 136) and Marshall St. in Rantoul. Police say when they arrived they found a 12-year-old...
Bomb threat called into North American Lighting HQ
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A bomb threat was called into North American Lighting (NAL) Corporate Headquarters at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The Paris Police Department says there was a quick action by first responders and NAL employees to ensure immediate safety for all on-site personnel. We're told both of...
Multiple catalytic converters stolen at U. of I.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student and employee reported that their vehicle's catalytic converter had been stolen. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student catalytic converter was stolen between Sunday and Monday while it was parked in the 2100 block of South Orchard Street, Urbana.
Taylorville High School locked down after active shooter threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the Taylorville Police Department received a call about an active shooter. The Taylorville Police Department says the threat said, “there is a school shooter in the building with a gun help.”. Officials say they...
Two vehicle crash leaves one dead on I-57
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WICS) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Champaign County on Thursday. The Illinois State Police say the crash happened at 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound of milepost 236. We're told Kenneth R. Johnson, 78, of Decatur was driving a Freightliner Truck...
Crews contain fire on south 4th Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire crews on Thursday night were on the scene of a fire at 901 South Fourth St. in Champaign. According to an Illini-Alert, the flames were quickly contained, but crews asked people to avoid the area while firefighters were still on the scene. No other...
Smoke Detector Act update going into effect next year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Updates to the Smoke Detector Act will take place at the beginning of the new year. Fire officials hope that the updates will increase the safety of the public, but don't worry, you don't have to go out and buy a new smoke alarm just yet.
'Tree of Hope' fundraiser to help people with social disabilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Developmental Services Center (DSC) has kicked off their "Tree Of Hope" fundraising campaign.. The agency said funding is low in Ford and Champaign counties to help people with developmental disabilities who may struggle with communicating, learning, and social skills, which is why donations are appreciated.
St.Thomas More wins 1A Champaign sectional championship: girl's volleyball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — St. Thomas More won the Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional Championship in girls volleyball on Wednesday night, in two sets over Windsor. The Sabres came out firing in the first set, taking control and gaining momentum heading into the final stretch of Set 1. Nearing the end of the first set, Windsor called a timeout, and shifted the momentum winning multiple points in a row, narrowing down the Sabres lead. St.Thomas More countered with a timeout of their own, which gave the momentum back in their own hands. They went on the win set 1: 25 to 21.
Arcola organizations begin planning community daycare
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola School District and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to try and help the Arcola community, specifically parents. In partnership, the two organizations are in the beginning stages of hoping to create a community daycare center for all those who work and live in Arcola. The hope is that the day care would be a combined center for several children.
Illinois State Report Card: How schools scored in the top 10%
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — To receive an exemplary score on the Illinois State Report Card means that your school is in the top 10% statewide with no underperforming student groups. "When you bring back the joy into the classroom, you can really focus in on improving your day to...
