Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
Man and vehicle recovered from Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man and a vehicle were recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning after witnesses reported it going in Friday night. The Manitowoc Police Department says at about 8 p.m. Friday it received a call that a vehicle drove into the river from the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
Suspect arrested, all firearms and ammunition recovered from Fond du Lac store theft
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A traffic stop led to an arrest and the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition taken from a Fleet Farm store last month. Fond du Lac police say officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Hickory Street and W. Johnson Street just after noon on Wednesday.
11-5-22 fdl police investigating reported shooting incident
No injuries were reported and police are investigating following a reported shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 9m Friday police were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots. Officers searched the area and spoke with several individuals that heard the incident. Officers were made aware of a darker colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue. There were no injuries reported or property damage located. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Green Bay man convicted of choking woman
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Shavon Thomas was convicted of choking a woman to unconsciousness during an argument, and will be sentenced March 3. Thomas, 29, was originally charged with attempted homicide for the January 2021 attack, but pleaded no contest last week to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, and two other charges, court records show.
Green Bay man accused of forging checks to steal from parents, breaking into their house
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at decades in prison after he was charged with multiple counts of stealing from his parents and breaking into their home. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 49-year-old Scott Gerrits is facing six...
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
Car pulled from Manitowoc River, one person found dead inside
Police say the car drove down the embankment into the water at about 8:00 Friday night. No word yet on the state of the occupants.
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl in Wisconsin is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old boy. The girl was charged as an adult in court Tuesday afternoon with reckless homicide, hit and run, and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, WBAY reported.
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered
The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly crash in Wisconsin, accused of driving over 100 mph
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
Grandmother convicted in crash that killed granddaughter
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Monica Walker was convicted Thursday in the drunken driving crash which killed her granddaughter. Walker, 52, pleaded no contest to homicide by use of a vehicle while having a prohibited alcohol concentration for the Feb. 8, 2021 crash on Interstate 43 which killed Tykia Brewer, 9. She faces up to 40 years in the prison system at the Feb. 6 sentencing.
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
