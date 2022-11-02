No injuries were reported and police are investigating following a reported shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 9m Friday police were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots. Officers searched the area and spoke with several individuals that heard the incident. Officers were made aware of a darker colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue. There were no injuries reported or property damage located. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO