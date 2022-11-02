ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man and vehicle recovered from Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man and a vehicle were recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning after witnesses reported it going in Friday night. The Manitowoc Police Department says at about 8 p.m. Friday it received a call that a vehicle drove into the river from the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-5-22 fdl police investigating reported shooting incident

No injuries were reported and police are investigating following a reported shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 9m Friday police were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots. Officers searched the area and spoke with several individuals that heard the incident. Officers were made aware of a darker colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue. There were no injuries reported or property damage located. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man convicted of choking woman

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Shavon Thomas was convicted of choking a woman to unconsciousness during an argument, and will be sentenced March 3. Thomas, 29, was originally charged with attempted homicide for the January 2021 attack, but pleaded no contest last week to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, and two other charges, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
OSHKOSH, WI
WILX-TV

Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl in Wisconsin is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old boy. The girl was charged as an adult in court Tuesday afternoon with reckless homicide, hit and run, and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, WBAY reported.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered

The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly crash in Wisconsin, accused of driving over 100 mph

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grandmother convicted in crash that killed granddaughter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Monica Walker was convicted Thursday in the drunken driving crash which killed her granddaughter. Walker, 52, pleaded no contest to homicide by use of a vehicle while having a prohibited alcohol concentration for the Feb. 8, 2021 crash on Interstate 43 which killed Tykia Brewer, 9. She faces up to 40 years in the prison system at the Feb. 6 sentencing.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
