Isle Of Palms, SC

IOP announces road closures for LOWVELO charity bike ride

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Police Department has announced road closures planned for the first weekend in November as the LOWVELO charity bike ride makes its way across the island.

LOWVELO brings together riders to raise money for cancer research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

The IOP portion of the ride begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m., but road closures will begin Thursday in preparation for the event.

From Thursday at 9:00 a.m. through midnight Sunday, Ocean Boulevard southbound from 14th Avenue to Pavilion Drive will be closed.

On Saturday, parking will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard at 14th Avenue going towards JC Long Boulevard.

All roads are expected to reopen by midnight Sunday.

