High Wind Warning issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Richland, Wibaux, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 19:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Overall, the threat for damaging wind gusts has ended. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire. Isolated wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible through midnight, mainly in the eastern portions of Blaine and Hill Counties, but the overall trend is for winds to continue decreasing this evening.
High Wind Warning issued for Dawson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Dawson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Dawson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
