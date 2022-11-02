Effective: 2022-11-05 19:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Overall, the threat for damaging wind gusts has ended. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire. Isolated wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible through midnight, mainly in the eastern portions of Blaine and Hill Counties, but the overall trend is for winds to continue decreasing this evening.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO