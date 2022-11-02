ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WTRF

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers planned when coach...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Smith named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

A former Mountaineer was the top offensive player in the NFC during October. The NFL announced Thursday morning that Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Smith has continued to thrive as the starting QB for the Seahawks this season. He completed 69.4 percent of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies fizzled at the plate and lost three in a row — the last a 4-1 defeat Saturday night that gave the Houston Astros the World Series title in six games. “They have good pitching,” Schwarber said. “Their pitching has been pretty spot on.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

