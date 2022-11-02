Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Discusses Funding Assistance for BV-Area Park and Trail Improvements
The 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1 regular meeting of the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will include two land use applications, a final review of the private land camping portions of the new Land Use Code, and consideration of a request from the town of Buena Vista to support parks and trails improvements. The BoCC may move into an executive session after regular agenda items.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Nearly 40% of Chaffee County Voters Have Already Voted
Going into the final few days before the election, Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of Nov. 3rd, 6,032 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office, or 38% of registered voters in the county. Of those, 40% have been from Unaffiliated voters, 31% from Democrats...
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, November 5th Weather
Expect a sunny, but breezy weekend. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 52. Look for a low of 34. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 48. Expect a low of 27. Leadville and Fairplay...
Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers
Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
Cañon City Leaf Pick-Up program to start Nov. 14
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Cañon City will begin its Leaf Pick-Up program starting Monday, Nov. 14. Residents who wish to have their leaves picked up must bag their leaves due to federally mandated stormwater regulations, according to the city. Leaves may no longer be raked into the gutter for loose pickup by the city due […]
KJCT8
Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Friday, November 4th Weather
Rain and snow showers will be moving out of the area this afternoon. A mostly sunny, warmer and breezy weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 43. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Thursday, November 3rd Weather
Moderate to heavy snow will continue over the mountains today and will end tomorrow morning. Up to a foot of new snow will be possible in the higher elevations. Travel will be difficult over mountain passes. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Cotopaxi Football Falls to Cheyenne Wells 70-25
The Cotopaxi Pirates’ football season comes to an end in the first round of playoffs after losing to the Cheyenne Wells Tigers 70-25. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Volleyball Finishes 0-2 in the Regional Tournament
The Demons end their season 17-8 overall. The Demons fall to the Limon Badgers in the first match of the day in 4 sets. Falling in set 1 30-28, falling in set 2 25-14, winning set 3 25-22 and falling in set 4 25-8. The Demons then fall to the Dayspring Christian Eagles in 4 sets. Winning set 1 25-18, falling in sets 2 3 and 4, 25-12 25-20, and 25-20.
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
