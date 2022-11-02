Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Annual dairy discussions seminar to focus on cybersecurity for farmers
IARN — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team will host its annual Dairy Discussions Seminar on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County Office in Orange City. This year’s focus is on cybersecurity issues for food...
kiwaradio.com
Green Porch Lights Lighting Up
O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
kiwaradio.com
Work Continues On Unity Christian Addition In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — Construction continues on the building project at Unity Christian High School in Orange City. Unity Principal Wayne Dykstra reminds us what they’re building. He says they’re also building a transportation building to house all the school’s buses and other vehicles. Dykstra gives...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
kiwaradio.com
Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause
Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
kicdam.com
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
nwestiowa.com
Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor
SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
kiwaradio.com
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
kiwaradio.com
Mabel Voss
Mabel Voss age 97, formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice – Paula J. Baber Cottage in Fort Dodge, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
siouxcountyradio.com
Aaron Van Beek
Wreaths Across America has grown in Northwest Iowa to 820 wreaths since Aaron Van Beek started the program in this area in 2015. Van Beek discusses the background of the program and a fundraiser November 3rd at Culver's in Sioux Center.
kiwaradio.com
Some Army National Guard Soldiers Affiliated With 2168th In Sheldon Headed To Europe
Sheldon, Iowa — Some of the soldiers affiliated with the Iowa Army National Guard 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon will be mobilizing and heading for Europe, according to National Guard officials. We talked to Sergeant Matthew Tracy with the National Guard, and he tells us more. Sgt. Tracy...
kicdam.com
Drake University Law Professor Weighs in On Estherville Murder Trial Verdict
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The trial of Cejay Van Der Wilt, the second man charged for the death of David McDowell in rural Estherville last October, has wrapped up this week. After almost two hours of deliberation the jury delivered a guilty verdict, but not for the original 1st Degree Murder charge, but for the lesser charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson native was part of world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing
A Jackson native who was part of the world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing died last month in Sioux City, Iowa. Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson died Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Born on May 18, 1925, in Jackson to Leland and Ella Nelson, he graduated...
kiwaradio.com
Council OK’s Police Department Joining HEAT Team
Sheldon, Iowa — At their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council heard from Estherville Chief of Police Brent Shatto about the regional HEAT team, making the case for the Sheldon Police Department to join that team. HEAT stands for “High-risk Entry And Arrest Team,” and following the...
kicdam.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
siouxlandnews.com
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
kiwaradio.com
Hospers Fire Department Fights Field Fire That Threatened Acreage, Hog Building
Hospers, Iowa– The Hospers Fire Department was called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to the report of a field fire near 420th Street and Log Avenue, two miles south of Hospers.
