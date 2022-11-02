ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartley, IA

Comments / 2

kiwaradio.com

Green Porch Lights Lighting Up

O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Work Continues On Unity Christian Addition In Orange City

Orange City, Iowa — Construction continues on the building project at Unity Christian High School in Orange City. Unity Principal Wayne Dykstra reminds us what they’re building. He says they’re also building a transportation building to house all the school’s buses and other vehicles. Dykstra gives...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Fun 104.3

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa

Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause

Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor

SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City

Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Mabel Voss

Mabel Voss age 97, formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice – Paula J. Baber Cottage in Fort Dodge, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Aaron Van Beek

Wreaths Across America has grown in Northwest Iowa to 820 wreaths since Aaron Van Beek started the program in this area in 2015. Van Beek discusses the background of the program and a fundraiser November 3rd at Culver's in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Drake University Law Professor Weighs in On Estherville Murder Trial Verdict

Estherville, IA (KICD) — The trial of Cejay Van Der Wilt, the second man charged for the death of David McDowell in rural Estherville last October, has wrapped up this week. After almost two hours of deliberation the jury delivered a guilty verdict, but not for the original 1st Degree Murder charge, but for the lesser charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Council OK’s Police Department Joining HEAT Team

Sheldon, Iowa — At their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council heard from Estherville Chief of Police Brent Shatto about the regional HEAT team, making the case for the Sheldon Police Department to join that team. HEAT stands for “High-risk Entry And Arrest Team,” and following the...
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash

Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA

