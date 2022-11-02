Read full article on original website
College Station officer pepper sprayed by accident during Northgate fight
The College Station officer had been trying to break up a fight this weekend in Northgate, police said.
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN NAVASOTA SHOOTING
Navasota police are looking for suspects in a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to a police department press release, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police were informed that several vehicles had left the scene.
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating after drive-by shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No suspects have been identified after several rounds of bullets were shot into a home Friday night, Navasota police said. Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, Navasota police responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue after they received reports of shots fired. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet and several vehicles had already left the scene.
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
wtaw.com
Observant College Station Hotel Employees Leads To Two Arrests For Stealing Catalytic Converters
Employees at a College Station hotel call police just after three a.m. Saturday morning to report suspicious activity in their parking lot. Officers arrive in time to arrest two Houston area men on charges of stealing catalytic converters. According to the CSPD arrest report, officers also arrived in time to...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Wanted On Nine Warrants Is Arrested After Being Seen Driving A Stolen Car
A Bryan man arrested by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy last Thursday night by Easterwood Airport for driving a stolen car is also being held on nine warrants involving alleged crimes and traffic violations during the last one and a half years. 24 year old Edward Dewayne Johnson is...
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
KBTX.com
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments was arrested Wednesday evening. College Station Police Department named Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, as a suspect Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thompson shot and killed 15-year-old Anthony...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested On A Murder Charge And For Violating Probation From A 2014 Armed Robbery
The shooting death of a College Station teenager last Saturday night followed a fight over a gun. That is according to the College Station police arrest report that led to the arrest of 26 year old Trevor Thompson Jr. of Bryan. The arrest report also stated officers found surveillance video...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Police reexamine, return to the scene of 40 year cold case
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are reexamining a 40-year-old cold case. 25-year-old Eula Mae Craft was killed in 1981. With new information, police have returned to the location where Craft’s body was found over four decades ago. The Madisonville Police Chief said he contacted a local newspaper to...
'Just a matter of time until he killed someone': 5 time DWI offender convicted of felony murder
Officials say that the driver's blood alcohol level was .31, almost four times the legal limit of .08.
Battalion Texas AM
Brazos County midterm results announced
Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station and Bryan proceed regarding transportation, the Northgate district and infrastructure. Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2022 midterm local...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.
wtaw.com
Fishing Tournament Using College Station Hotel As Its Home Base
Thanks to the WTAW listener texting us photos of boats parked outside the College Station Hilton on Monday. City officials tell us that 27 anglers are here as their home base of a fishing tournament called the “Major League Fishing Fall Cup”. The six day competition is taking...
abc7amarillo.com
Prosecutor: 2-month-old dies in Rogers after parents go trick-or-treating, smoke marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Rogers police arrested a mother and father after the death of their 2-month-old child, our content partner 40/29 News reported Wednesday. According to county prosecutor Nathan Smith, Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, were arrested on a charge of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.
