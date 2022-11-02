Read full article on original website
Where’s Shane? Gingerbread Village
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!. We’re headed out today to Exploration Place for Gingerbread Village! This fun, annual event gives you the opportunity to bring a gingerbread house creation to life -- with candy, icing, and of course, gingerbread! It all happens Nov. 12-13!
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
Sunny and cool Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool fall weather will continue for the next couple of days. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Artic Adventure opens at Exploration Place
The Wichita Police Department's interim chief said his office is reviewing its policies and procedures, including how other departments access the Flock system. Like many rural towns, Russell, Kan. is facing a housing shortage. Instead of building new homes, city officials are looking to revitalize a 100-year-old home. RIGHT NOW:...
Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: 5 hours ago. The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than...
Drying out, warming up
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record setting rainfall event across central and eastern Kansas, dry weather returns for the weekend. Rainfall amounts from Friday’s weather system were impressive and may have put a dent in the drought across central and eastern Kansas. Most areas from south-central to northeast Kansas picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with a few snow flakes mixed in early Saturday morning. That weather system has moved out and sunshine will prevail this weekend. Temperatures will be considerably warmer than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both today and Sunday.
Areas of heavy rain to start the day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds to continue through midday, before we see scattered, light rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Out the door temperatures in the 50s and 60s will tumble into...
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD. Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this...
Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
Sedgwick County voters test tabulation equipment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All 105 counties in Kansas must conduct a public test of tabulation equipment. On Friday, Sedgwick County conducted its test to ensure the equipment is counting ballots accurately. Testing of all equipment started in September. The process is open to the public. On Friday, only two...
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earlier-than-usual rise in RSV cases this year includes more cases of children being hospitalized. Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Douglass mother who has a message to share with fellow parents after dealing with virus’s harsh realities for days. Ami Johnson, a mother of...
SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.
McPherson College announces $500M commitment from anonymous donor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is now the recipient of the largest gift to a small liberal arts college in U.S. History. On Friday, McPherson College President Michael Schneider announced a $500 million commitment to the college’s endowment. President Schneider made the announcement from the Kansas Leadership Center...
Whipple responds to questions about personal security from WPD officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday addressed concerns that followed information about the city pulling police officers from normal shifts to provide personal security for him. The issue surfaced after FactFinder 12 obtained emails that confirmed the usage of WPD officers for the mayor’s personal security....
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
Rising Star: Circle soccer star Hannah Stipp handles football kicking duties
TOWANDA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Circle Thunderbirds are posting their best season in decades -- 1980 to be exact, the last time they won more than their current seven games. Their offense has been stellar thus far, averaging over 37 points per game. Their special teams has been something special as well.
