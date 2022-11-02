WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record setting rainfall event across central and eastern Kansas, dry weather returns for the weekend. Rainfall amounts from Friday’s weather system were impressive and may have put a dent in the drought across central and eastern Kansas. Most areas from south-central to northeast Kansas picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with a few snow flakes mixed in early Saturday morning. That weather system has moved out and sunshine will prevail this weekend. Temperatures will be considerably warmer than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both today and Sunday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO